Delhi, Lahore – The Estranged Neighbours Continue To Battle Toxic Air

On Diwali, the residents flouted the firecracker ban, which was set to control air pollution, leading to further deterioration of air quality. The national capital recorded an AQI of 330 on the night of Diwali and the next day 24-hour average AQI was 339. A week after Diwali, 13 out of 38 pollution monitoring stations were in the severe category with readings above 400, according to CPCP's Sameer app.