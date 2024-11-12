National

Delhi, Lahore – The Estranged Neighbours Continue To Battle Toxic Air

Despite some improvements in air quality, the pollution crisis remains severe in both Delhi and Lahore. While governments in both countries have implemented temporary measures to curb exposure and prevent illness due to pollution, the residents are still struggling to breathe.

Delhi pollution severe AQI
Smog blankets Central Delhi. Photo: Suresh K Pandey For Outlook India
While Delhi and Lahore might not be on the same page on bilateral ties, the hazardous air quality in both cities has the potential of further dividing the two estranged neighbours .

The two metropolitans in the neighbouring countries are struggling with thick, choking smog amid extreme pollution. While both cities witnessed a slight improvement in AQI on Tuesday, the air remains at dangerous levels.  Delhi is stuck in the “severe” category with an AQI above 400. Similarly, Lahore’s AQI remained `hazardous’ at 856, despite the improvement.

While the Supreme Court of India, on Monday highlighted `the right to live in a pollution-free atmosphere’’ saying no `religion encourages any activity that encourages pollution’’, the health department from  Pakistan’s Punjab had blamed emissions from India for its increased pollution levels.

Also Read: 'No Religion Promotes Pollution': SC On Failure Of Firecracker Ban In Delhi

Delhi AQI remains 'very poor' on Tuesday

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) surged to 355 on Tuesday morning, and dense smog, combined with shallower fog and mist, severely reduced visibility. The weather department also recorded humidity at 96 percent on Tuesday morning, compounding the effects of the smog. On Monday, Delhi registered an AQI of 349, with areas like Bawana and Jahangirpuri reaching “severe” levels of 401 and 412, respectively.

Delhi's air quality had started deteriorating ahead of Diwali prompting the Central Pollution Control Board to invoke the second stage of the Graded Response Action Plan  (GRAP II). 

Also Read: Delhi AQI Crosses 400 In Several Areas; Gopal Rai Says No More Open Burning Of Waste

The situation in the national capital has been persistent for the past few weeks, primarily caused by stubble burning in neighboring states, post-Diwali fireworks, and a lack of wind to disperse the toxic air. 

On Diwali, the residents flouted the firecracker ban, which was set to control air pollution, leading to further deterioration of air quality. The national capital recorded an AQI of 330 on the night of Diwali and the next day 24-hour average AQI was 339. A week after Diwali, 13 out of 38 pollution monitoring stations were in the severe category with readings above 400, according to CPCP's Sameer app.

Lahore's AQI improves but remains at hazardous 856 

Lahore, one of the major cities of the neighboring country Pakistan, is experiencing more severe air quality issues, with smog levels remaining hazardous despite a slight improvement. 

On Tuesday, Lahore's AQI was recorded at 856, significantly lower than the record-breaking levels of 1,900 observed earlier this month.

Lahore has been ranked at the top in the list of the world’s most polluted cities regularly in the past few rankings. The city, like Delhi, is also covered with a blanket of toxic haze for weeks. 

Lahore’s situation is a consequence of both local pollution sources and smoke drifting across the border from India. Officials in Punjab, Pakistan, have blamed the pollution on emissions from India, specifically the smoke from stubble burning in the northern states.

Also Read: 'Hazardous' AQI Levels In Lahore Triggers Blame Game Between India, Pakistan

Pakistan’s government has closed schools, colleges, parks, and public spaces until November 17, as a safety measure.

The UNICEF has warned that 11 million children in the province of Punjab in Pakistan are at risk due to the toxic air. “Before these record-breaking levels of pollution, about 12 percent of deaths in children under 5 in Pakistan were caused by air pollution. The extraordinary levels of smog this year will have devastating effects, especially on young children and pregnant women,” said Abdullah Fadil, UNICEF representative.

Punjab's health department in Pakistan said that more than 40,000 people are being treated for respiratory ailments. The region has reported a surge in cases of conjunctivitis/ pink eye disease due to bacterial or viral infection, smoke, dust, or chemical exposure.

To combat pollution, the Punjab government has banned outdoor activities and mandated wearing masks outdoors. However, the implementation has been weak.

