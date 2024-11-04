'Hazardous' AQI Levels In Lahore Triggers Blame Game Between India, Pakistan

As air pollution across India hits a new level of danger, Pakistan's second-largest city, Lahore, went into panic as its air quality index crossed the 1000 mark.
According to Swiss AQI agency IQAir, the city of Lahore saw dangerous AQI levels on Saturday. The data available shows that the Pakistani city's AQI levels hit a new high of 1173 at 9:30 AM on November 3.
While the AQI levels have gone down compared to Saturday's entry, the city still ranks as the second most polluted city in the world, right behind India's capital - New Delhi.
As of 11 AM on Monday, Lahore's AQI levels stood at 223, deeming the air as "very unhealthy".
Emergency Response Plan Pushed Into Place
Following the high levels of air pollution, Lahore's authorities issued work-from-home mandates and closed primary schools all across various cities.
Primary schools have been shut down for the next week. Parents, children and senior citizens have been advised to wear masks when stepping out of their houses.
During a press conference, Senior Minister of Punjab Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that 50 percent of all office employees have been asked to work from home as part of an attempt to combat vehicle pollution.
Furthermore, advisories have been issued to stay indoors and keep all doors and windows shut. Residents have also been urged to stay inside and step out of their houses only if necessary.
Blame Game Between India and Pakistan
Saturday's AQI levels in Lahore are the highest ever seen at the border of India and Pakistan. The dangerous levels of air pollution have also triggered a blame game between India and Pakistan, yet again.
Speaking to reporters, minister Marriyum Aurangzeb described the air pollution situation as "unexpected" and added that the rising levels of AQ can be attributed to the winds carrying polluted air from neighbouring India.
"This cannot be solved without talks with India," she said, adding the Punjab government will be initiating talks with its India through Pakistan's foreign ministry.