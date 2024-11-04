International

'Hazardous' AQI Levels In Lahore Triggers Blame Game Between India, Pakistan

While the AQI levels have gone down compared to Saturday's entry, the city still ranks as the second most polluted city in the world, right behind India's capital - New Delhi.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
lahore aqi levels india pakistan
'Hazardous' AQI Levels In Lahore Triggers Blame Game Between India, Pakistan | Photo: AP
info_icon

As air pollution across India hits a new level of danger, Pakistan's second-largest city, Lahore, went into panic as its air quality index crossed the 1000 mark.

According to Swiss AQI agency IQAir, the city of Lahore saw dangerous AQI levels on Saturday. The data available shows that the Pakistani city's AQI levels hit a new high of 1173 at 9:30 AM on November 3.

While the AQI levels have gone down compared to Saturday's entry, the city still ranks as the second most polluted city in the world, right behind India's capital - New Delhi.

As of 11 AM on Monday, Lahore's AQI levels stood at 223, deeming the air as "very unhealthy".

Emergency Response Plan Pushed Into Place

Following the high levels of air pollution, Lahore's authorities issued work-from-home mandates and closed primary schools all across various cities.

Primary schools have been shut down for the next week. Parents, children and senior citizens have been advised to wear masks when stepping out of their houses.

During a press conference, Senior Minister of Punjab Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that 50 percent of all office employees have been asked to work from home as part of an attempt to combat vehicle pollution.

Furthermore, advisories have been issued to stay indoors and keep all doors and windows shut. Residents have also been urged to stay inside and step out of their houses only if necessary.

Blame Game Between India and Pakistan

Saturday's AQI levels in Lahore are the highest ever seen at the border of India and Pakistan. The dangerous levels of air pollution have also triggered a blame game between India and Pakistan, yet again.

Speaking to reporters, minister Marriyum Aurangzeb described the air pollution situation as "unexpected" and added that the rising levels of AQ can be attributed to the winds carrying polluted air from neighbouring India.

"This cannot be solved without talks with India," she said, adding the Punjab government will be initiating talks with its India through Pakistan's foreign ministry.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st ODI: Afridi Sends Clear Message To Aussies 'Chase Won’t Be Easy' With Early Wicket | PAK 203 (46.4), AUS 21/1 (2.4)
  2. Bihar Vs Madhya Pradesh Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Round 4 Match
  3. IND Vs SA: India Enjoy Fun, Light-Hearted Quiz Session After Landing In Durban For South Africa T20Is - Watch
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Wriddhiman Saha Set To Retire From All Forms Of Cricket At End Of Season
  5. Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI Toss Update: AUS Field First In Overcast, Cool Melbourne Conditions - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Premier League: Dominic Solanke Nets Brace As Tottenham Thump Aston Villa 4-1 - In Pics
  2. English Premier League: Chelsea Hold Manchester United To 1-1 Draw - In Pics
  3. DFB Pokal 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch German Cup Round Three Matches On TV And Online
  4. Atletico Madrid Vs Las Palmas, La Liga: Simeone Lauds Son Giuliano's 'Growth' After Netting First League Goal
  5. Barcelona 3-1 Espanyol, La Liga: Flick Seeking Improvements In Champions League Despite Derby Win
Tennis News
  1. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  2. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
  3. WTA Finals: Swiatek Battles From The Brink To Make Winning Start
  4. Paris Masters Final: Alexander Zverev Soars Past Ugo Humbert To Claim Crown
  5. Moselle Open: Injured Sumit Nagal Pulls Out Midway From Opener Against Corentin Moutet
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: NC Leader Abdul Rahim Rather Becomes Speaker Of Legislative Assembly
  2. Uttarakhand: 23 Dead After Passenger Bus Falls Into Deep Gorge In Almora
  3. Maharashtra Elections: CM Shinde Hails 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', Calls Opposition 'Maha Vasooli Aghadi'
  4. Hemant Soren: Towering Over The Seven Chief Ministerial Faces Of BJP?
  5. Local TMC Leader Beaten To Death In West Bengal's Birbhum
Entertainment News
  1. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  2. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  3. Don: 1978-Forever
  4. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  5. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
US News
  1. 'Shouldn't Have Left White House In 2020', Says Trump | Will He Accept Results If He Loses This Time?
  2. The Swing States That Could Seal The US Presidential Elections
  3. The Political Battleground That Is The American Courtroom
  4. The Rise And Rise Of Donald Trump
  5. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
World News
  1. 'Hazardous' AQI Levels In Lahore Triggers Blame Game Between India, Pakistan
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israel Cancels 1967 UNRWA Agreement; Protestors Call For Urgent Ceasefire Deal
  3. Indonesia: 9 Dead After Series Of Volcanic Eruptions Burn Several Houses In Flores
  4. 'Shouldn't Have Left White House In 2020', Says Trump | Will He Accept Results If He Loses This Time?
  5. Canada: Khalistani Extremists Attack Devotees At Brampton Hindu Temple
Latest Stories
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st ODI: Afridi Sends Clear Message To Aussies 'Chase Won’t Be Easy' With Early Wicket | PAK 203 (46.4), AUS 21/1 (2.4)
  2. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  3. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival
  4. Today's Horoscope For November 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. The Swing States That Could Seal The US Presidential Elections
  6. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Wriddhiman Saha Set To Retire From All Forms Of Cricket At End Of Season
  7. DFB Pokal 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch German Cup Round Three Matches On TV And Online
  8. Canada: Khalistani Extremists Attack Devotees At Brampton Hindu Temple