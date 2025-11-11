Delhi-NCR Air Quality Severe: Stage III GRAP Enforced, Schools Up To Class 5 Shift To Hybrid Mode

Delhi-NCR AQI surged to 425, triggering Stage III GRAP anti-pollution measures.
Non-essential construction and BS-III/IV vehicles are restricted to curb pollution.
Schools up to Class 5 shift to hybrid mode as parents can opt for online classes.
The Centre on Tuesday implemented Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR after the city’s air quality deteriorated into the ‘severe’ category, PTI reported.
Stage III curbs include a ban on non-essential construction, and the closure of stone crushers and mining operations, and are in addition to measures already in place under Stages I and II of GRAP, PTI reported.
PTI added that classes up to Class 5 must shift to hybrid mode, while parents and students can opt for online learning wherever available.
During winters, the Delhi-NCR region enforces GRAP restrictions based on air quality stages: Stage I (Poor, AQI 201–300), Stage II (Very Poor, AQI 301–400), Stage III (Severe, AQI 401–450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).
According to PTI, the combination of unfavourable meteorological conditions, vehicle emissions, stubble burning in neighbouring states, firecrackers, and other local pollution sources contribute to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during the winter months.
Delhi Schools Shift to Hybrid Mode Due to Rising Pollution
The Delhi government on Tuesday directed all schools to conduct classes in hybrid mode for students up to Class 5 in response to the spike in pollution levels across the city, reported PTI.
The directive follows the Centre’s enforcement of Stage III GRAP anti-pollution measures.
According to PTI, the Directorate of Education order instructed all heads of government, government-aided, and unaided recognised private schools under the DoE, NDMC, MCD, and Delhi Cantonment Board to run classes in a hybrid format — combining physical and online learning where feasible — with immediate effect until further notice.
(With inputs from PTI)