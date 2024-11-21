Ukraine Alleges Russia Fired Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Towards Dnipro

As the Russia-Ukraine war escalates, Ukraine has alleged that Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile overnight targeting Dnipro city.
While the type of missile is yet to be confirmed, this is the first time Moscow has used such a missile in the war. This attack from Russia comes a day after Ukraine fired six US long-range missiles towards Russia.
This missile, if proved to be an ICBM, will mark a major escalation as the war takes on a growing international dimension with the arrival of North Korean troops to help Russia on the frontlines.
Russia is yet to comment on the missile launch. However, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has stated that Russia has "nothing to say". As per CNN, Peskov declined to comment on the development and stated that it is "a question for the Russian military".
What Is An ICBM?
ICBM - an intercontinental ballistic missile is a long-range weapon which is fired into space. Once fired, the ICBM releases a warhead or warheads which then drop onto the targets set.
Intercontinental ballistic missiles are considered to have a minimum range of 5,500 kilometres. However, as per the Centre for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation, some ICBMs can go as far as 9,000 kilometres.
This is a developing story...