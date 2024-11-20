Revised Nuclear Doctrine And Long-Range Missiles Mark 'New Phase' Of Ukraine War

After Ukraine's missile attack on Russia supported by the US, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a revised nuclear doctrine on Tuesday saying that any attack on his country supported by a nuclear power will be considered a joint attack.
The revised document highlights Russia’s hardened stand which allows nuclear response to any massive aerial assault or attacks threatening Russia's sovereignty.
As the world marked 1000 days since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the war has now entered a "new phase." The revised doctrine was in response to approval of a missile attack on Russia by US President Joe Biden.
Ukraine fired six long-range ATACMS missiles towards Russia on Tuesday to target a military facility in Russia’s Bryansk border region.
In response to this escalation, Russia has stated that Ukraine has started a "new phase of the war" and the Russian response will take place "accordingly".
Hours before Ukraine launched its missile attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin revised Moscow's nuclear doctrine once again. With this latest revision, the threshold for Moscow's use of nuclear weapons and a nuclear response has been reduced.
As per Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, Putin has signed the decree which has broadened the scope of Russia's nuclear weapons use on a non-nuclear state.
Based on the new doctrine, Russia will now view aggression against itself or its allies by a non-nuclear state backed by nuclear power as a joint attack.
In response to Russia's revision of its nuclear doctrine, the US and UK have slammed Vladimir Putin for Moscow's "irresponsible rhetoric”.
Speaking at the G20 Summit in Brazil, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said - "There’s irresponsible rhetoric coming from Russia, and that is not going to deter our support for Ukraine". A similar statement was issued by the Labour PM on social media platform X.
US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that Washington was not surprised by Russia's move to revise its doctrine again.
"I’m unfortunately not surprised by the comments the Kremlin has made around the publication of this new, revised document,” said Miller, adding that since the war began, Russia has sought to “coerce and intimidate both Ukraine and other countries around the world through irresponsible nuclear rhetoric and behaviour”.