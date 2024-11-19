International

Increased Russian Attacks, 4 Million Displaced And No End In Sight | 1000 Days Of Ukraine War

As the Ukraine war crossed 1000 days, Russia launched its largest missile attack, starting a fresh escalation in the conflict.

1000 Days of Ukraine War
1000 Days of Ukraine War | Photo: AP
As the world marks 1000 days of the Ukraine war, Russia launched its largest missile attack, leading to another escalation in the conflict which broke out in 2022. The missile attack took place on Monday with the port city of Odessa as the target.

Odessa, which was once the fourth largest city of the Russian empire, has now been plunged into darkness after Monday's missile attack on Ukraine.

In Outlook's December 26, 2022, issue, we explored "the continuing nightmare to which Ukrainians wake up each day" as the fight with Russia continues to escalate.

READ | How Ukraine's War Museum Epitomises A Nation’s Resolve To Fight Back

1000 Days Of Ukraine War

Russia Attacks Odessa

As per Odessa governor Oleh Kiper, Russian ballistic missiles hit residential areas, killing 10 and injuring at least 44 people.

"These are not random strikes - these are show strikes. After calls and meetings with Putin, after all the false gossip in the media about supposedly ‘refraining’ from strikes. Russia is showing what it is really interested in: only war," stated Kiper as he condemned the attack.

Russia's latest attack also comes days after US President Joe Biden approved Ukraine's use of long-range missiles to target deep into Russia.

The approval was seen as a grave escalation by the Russian side as it warned a "tangible" response.

ALSO READ | Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Cold War Redux

Nearly 4 Million Displaced As War Escalates

Marking 1000 days of the Ukraine war, the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) has reported that 170,000 Ukrainians have been displaced since August 2024, adding to the nearly four million who have been displaced since the start of the conflict in 2022.

"Since August, some 170,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in the east, with many evacuated from areas experiencing hostilities, joining the nearly 4 million who remain displaced within Ukraine and 6.7 million more who have sought refuge outside the country. This includes 400,000 new refugees who crossed into Europe from the beginning of 2024 to August 2024 to seek safety from the war and bombs," said the UNHCR Ukraine report.

Amid the ruins of war, the UN Refugee Agency appeals for greater humanitarian response and aid for the displaced and refugees.

READ | What Have You Got There, Brothers?': An 'Untitled' Poem From Ukraine

Ukraine Moves To End War By Next Year

With Russia now supported by Iranian attack drones and North Korean troops, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pushed to end the war by next year.

As per Zelenskyy, Ukraine "must do its best" to end the war by next year through diplomatic means. Zelenskyy was also set to hold a second round of peace talks with Russia at the table, however, all talks of a ceasefire have been shut down.

Russia has stated that it will continue the war until Ukraine drops its ambition to join the US-led alliance of NATO and give up the territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia.

