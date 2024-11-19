Increased Russian Attacks, 4 Million Displaced And No End In Sight | 1000 Days Of Ukraine War

"Since August, some 170,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in the east, with many evacuated from areas experiencing hostilities, joining the nearly 4 million who remain displaced within Ukraine and 6.7 million more who have sought refuge outside the country. This includes 400,000 new refugees who crossed into Europe from the beginning of 2024 to August 2024 to seek safety from the war and bombs," said the UNHCR Ukraine report.