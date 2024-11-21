China Masters 2024: PV Sindhu, Anupama Upadhyaya Ousted In Respective Round Of 16 Clashes

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu saw her run come to an end after a second-round defeat to Singapore's Yeo Jia Min, who lost in three games at the China Masters tournament on Thursday. (Streaming | More Badminton News)
World number 19 Sindhu lost to Jia Min 16-21, 21-17, 21-23 in 69 minutes in the second round of the Super 750 event.
Earlier in the day, India's Anupama Upadhyaya also lost to Japanese shuttler Natsuki Nidaira in straight sets. The India lost 7-21, 14-21 in 36 minutes as her stay at the China Masters too came to an end.
In the women’s doubles section, Gayatri Gopichand Pullela and Treesa Jolly lost to Chinese top-seed Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning. The Indian pair lost 16-21, 11-21 in the second round.
In the men’s singles division, Lakshya Sen will be taking on Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke. Elsewhere, the Indian pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will lock horns against the Danish duo of Rasmus Kjaer and Fredrick Sogaard.