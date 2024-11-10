Badminton

Japan Masters 2024 Live Streaming: Indian Players, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About BWF 500 Tournament

Get all the live streaming details, prize money information, top seeds, and other relevant details for the BWF 500 Tournament Japan Masters 2024 right here

2024 Paris Olympic Games Badminton Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia_7
Lakshya Sen in action. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
The BWF Super 500 Japan Masters 2024 is set to kick off at the Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium in Japan from November 12 to 17, with a prize pool of USD 420,000 up for grabs (More Badminton News)

Officially known as the Kumamoto Masters Japan 2024, the 2024 Japan Masters is the thirty-fifth tournament of the 2024 BWF World Tour. It is also part of the Japan Masters championships, which began in 2023.

Viktor Axelsen is the reigning titleholder in the men's singles category, while Gregoria Mariska Tunjung from Indonesia holds the title in the women's singles.

Japan Masters 2024: Prize Pool

EventWinnerFinalistSemi-finalsQuarter-finalsLast 16
Singles$31500$15960$6090$2520$1470
Doubles$33180$15960$5880$3045$1575

Japan Masters 2024: Top Seeds

Men's Singles:  Viktor Axelsen, Kodai Naraoka, Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Jonatan Christie, Lee Zii Jia, Chou Tien-chen, Li Shifeng, Anthony Sinisuka Ginting

Women's Singles: Wang Zhiyi, Akane Yamaguchi, Tai Tzu-ying, Han Yue, Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, Aya Ohori, Supanida Katethong, Busanan Ongbamrungphan

Men's Doubles: Liang Weikeng / Wang Chang, He Jiting / Ren Xiangyu, Fajar Alfian / Muhammad Rian Ardianto, Aaron Chia / Soh Wooi Yik, Goh Sze Fei / Nur Izzuddin, Takuro Hoki / Yugo Kobayashi, Lee Jhe-huei / Yang Po-hsuan, Muhammad Shohibul Fikri / Daniel Marthin

Women's Doubles: Baek Ha-na / Lee So-hee, Liu Shengshu / Tan Ning, Nami Matsuyama / Chiharu Shida, Rin Iwanaga / Kie Nakanishi, Pearly Tan / Thinaah Muralitharan, Jia Yifan / Zhang Shuxian, Li Yijing / Luo Xumin, Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma / Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi

Mixed Doubles: Tang Chun Man / Tse Ying Suet, Chen Tang Jie / Toh Ee Wei, Goh Soon Huat / Shevon Jemie Lai, Cheng Xing / Zhang Chi, Dejan Ferdinansyah / Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja,  Yang Po-hsuan / Hu Ling-fang,  Rinov Rivaldy / Pitha Haningtyas Mentari, Jesper Toft / Amalie Magelund

Japan Masters 2024: Indians In Action

Although no names have been confirmed yet and none of the Indian shuttlers are among the top seeds, here are a few players likely to take part in the tournament.

Men's Singles: Lakshya Sen

Women's Singles: PV Sindhu

Women's Doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand

Japan Masters 2024: Live Streaming

In India, the live telecasting details for the Japan Masters 2024 badminton tournament are not yet confirmed.

However, Indian fans can check the Jio Cinema app, which holds the streaming rights for BWF matches in India.

Additionally, the badminton matches will be available on the official BWF TV YouTube channel.

