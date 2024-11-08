Badminton

PV Sindhu Has Los Angeles Olympics On Her Radar But Will Only Compete In LA If...

India's ace women's singles badminton player PV Sindhu gearing up for Paris Olympic Games 2024. Photo: X/PV Sindhu
Insisting that she still has a lot to offer and potential to win many more titles on the demanding BWF circuit, star Indian shuttler P V Sindhu on Friday said the 2028 Los Angeles Games remains on her radar. (More Badminton News)

By the time the biggest sporting show on earth moves to the American shores, Sindhu will be 33. However, the two-time Olympic medallist says if she remains injury-free and in peak physical condition, she will aim for a third medal.

A former world champion, Sindhu, who won silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics and bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, returned empty-handed from the Paris Games after her unexpected exit in the pre-quarterfinals.

"If I'm fit, if I'm able to do it, if I'm injury free, then definitely yes I will compete at LA. That's what I can tell you," the 29-year-old from Hyderabad told PTI.

Sindhu had entered the Paris Games with high expectations under the mentorship of legendary Prakash Padukone but was knocked out early after losing to China's He Bing Jiao in the Round of 16.

"It does happen at times. I had amazing two Olympics and in the third one, I couldn't get a medal. But I think I played well. I learn from my mistakes and come back stronger. It's not just over with it. I am looking one year at a time and now the next Olympics is again four years down the line.

"So the main aim and goal is to stay fit and stay motivated and be injury free. And enjoy what I do."

No regrets, its not end of the world: Sindhu on Olympics

Sindhu stressed that she has no regrets despite her early exit in Paris, saying, "It’s not the end of the world."

"I can see myself going there for at least the next couple of years now. I don't hate it or anything, it's fine, I need to come out of it. I don't have any regrets, it's not just over for me. I definitely would want to play a lot more and why not?"

Sindhu believes she still has potential to win more titles and continue inspiring the next generation of Indian athletes.

"There's always more to strive for. I want to win more titles, stand on more podiums and of course, ultimately leave a legacy that inspires the next generation of Indian athletes," said the Commonwealth Games champion.

"I'm committed to pushing my limits and making the most of every opportunity in my career. I want to win a lot more and I have it in me."

Sindhu has made several changes to her coaching staff in her quest to regain her glory. After winning bronze at Tokyo with South Korean coach Park Tae Sang, she worked with SAI coach Vidhi Chaudhary and All England champion Muhammad Hafiz Hashim before joining the Padukone-Dravid Badminton Academy (PPBA) with coach Agus Dwi Santoso to prepare for the Paris Games.

After her Paris exit, she brought in Anup Sridhar and former World No. 5 Lee Hyun-il for the rest of the season.

"Sometimes, when you need a change, you need a change. I have had good coaches, good support system. I wanted some change after Park. Then I had a couple of them and I think right now it's Lee and Anup.

"You need to do what is best for you."

Just wait for the magic to start

Sindhu is now focussing on the next events in Japan and China.

"I'm in good shape, physically and mentally I'm fit. We've been working on different aspects, on speed and defence. It's always good to learn new things from different coaches, which will help in your game.

"So it's going on really well and I hope, you know, this time in Japan and China, I hope I do well with their guidance. So, just that you'll have to just wait for the magic to start."

In addition to her on-court commitments, Sindhu has also launched the ‘PV Sindhu Centre for Badminton and Sports Excellence’ in Visakhapatnam.

"I bought this land before, the academy will take one and a half year to complete. The vision is to inspire and nurture the next generation of champions. We aim to create a world-class specialty where young athletes, regardless of their backgrounds."

