Badminton

PV Sindhu Ropes In South Korean Great Lee Hyun Il As Consulting Coach

Hyun Il, a former world No. 1 and Sindhu's teammate during the Premier Badminton League (PBL), brings vast international experience and a reputation for meticulous preparation

2024 Paris Summer Olympics Womens Singles badminton PV Sindhu Vs He Bing Jiao_
PV Sindhu during a Women's Singles round of 16 | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
info_icon

Double Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu will have South Korean great Lee Hyun Il as her consulting coach on interim basis as she bolstered her coaching team ahead of her anticipated return to action next month. (More Badminton News)

The move came after the recent appointment of Anup Sridhar as Sindhu's interim coach. The duo will be in Sindhu's coaching team till December 2024. A decision on a permanent coaching team is expected by that time.

Sindhu is expected to return to competitive action at the Finland Open and Denmark Open, both in October.

Hyun Il, a former world No. 1 and Sindhu's teammate during the Premier Badminton League (PBL), brings vast international experience and a reputation for meticulous preparation. He is a 2006 world championships bronze medallist in singles and has two Asian Games team gold medals in 2002 and 2014.

His inclusion, alongside Sridhar, was aimed at creating a dynamic coaching duo that blends experience, tactical precision, and deep knowledge of the sport. Both the coaches will help in Sindhu's preparation as she begins her post-Olympic campaign and aims to sharpen her game for the upcoming European circuit.

PV Sindhu faced disappointment in Paris, returning from her first Olympic Games without a medal. - AP
PV Sindhu Hires New Coach Anup Sridhar For European Tournaments: Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"I'm thrilled to have Anup and Lee Hyun Il joining my team in this crucial period. Anup's understanding of Indian badminton and his strategic approach have always impressed me, and I look forward to working closely with him," Sindhu said in a release.

"Having Lee, with his meticulous preparation and legendary experience, is an honour. I've always respected his attention to detail, and I can't wait to learn from him during these next few months."

On joining Sindhu's coaching team, Hyun Il said, "Working with PV Sindhu was an easy decision. Our previous partnership in the PBL highlighted her fierce determination and exceptional talent.

"I am excited to contribute to her growth and success in the upcoming tournaments."

The decision to hire a new coaching team followed the conclusion of coach Agus Dwi Santoso's contract with the Sports Authority of India.

A still from the new ISL 2024/25 promo. - X
Agla Hero Kaun: Shastri, Bumrah, Sindhu Feature In Indian Super League 2024-25 Promo - MUST WATCH

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Recognising the need to streamline her travelling team, Sindhu is searching for a coach who can actively spar with her and contribute to her day-to-day training.

Sindhu also acknowledged Santoso's contribution to her badminton journey.

"I truly appreciate coach Agus for all the effort he invested in preparing me for the Olympics. His hard work and commitment were instrumental in getting me back from injury and ready for competition. He became more than just a coach; he became a friend and a guide.

"I will miss those early morning training sessions with him and will always look up to him. I will also greatly miss that typical Indonesian energy that made three-hour training sessions more fun, as well as our chats after matches and long chants on flights.

"Any athlete who works with him will be lucky to have such a dedicated coach."

