The 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL) season is set to kick-off from September 13, 2024, with the opening fixture being last season's finalists, Mohun Bagan Super Giant taking on Mumbai City FC. (More Football News)
The ISL can somewhat be compared to the Indian Premier League (IPL) in cricket, in terms of fan fare as well as inclusion of some of country's top stars as well as some foreign mix.
Just like IPL, the Indian Super League (ISL) is known for it's brilliant marketing campaigns as well as little teasers on their social media account. This season, they have brought in Indian football stalwarts, Bhaichung Bhutia and Sunil Chhetri into the mix.
Moreover, the promo also features some of the top Indian cricketers as well as Olympians in the form of PV Sindhu, Manu Bhaker.
Watch The Promo Here:
In the cricketing fraternity, former India coach Ravi Shastri, as well as Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav are part of the ISL promo.
What's the promo about?
The theme of the trailer features former Indian football greats, Chhetri and Bhutia discussing as to who will be India's football next superstar.
Interestingly, this not the first time cricketers have mixed with footballers for a football promo. Cricketers such as MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Harbhajan Singh, and Suresh Raina have rubbed shoulders with the likes of Didier Drogba, and Fernando Torres in the 2012 Pepsi commercial that was quite popular that time.