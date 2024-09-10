Football

Indian Super League 2024-25 Preview: Bigger, But Will It Promise To Be Better?

Indian Super League 2024-25 Media Day in Kolkata
Indian Super League 2024-25 Media Day | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Indian Super League is back, and this time, it is bigger. The opening fixture of the 2024-25 season will be played between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC on Friday, September 13. (More Football News)

The Mariners as well as the Islanders have developed a rivalry over the last season, with both teams finishing as the top two sides in both ISL Shield and the Championship races.

Mohun Bagan beat Mumbai City FC 2-1, while Petr Kratky’s men stunned and silenced Kolkata by beating the Mariners 3-1 to take the Championship on May 4. 

Bigger, Better?

The 2024-25 season of the ISL will have 13 teams, battling it out, with Mohammedan Sporting Club, who earned promotion after finishing at the top of the I-League.

The first weekend of the season will witness Chennaiyin FC face off against Odisha FC, and a rejuvenated Bengaluru FC cross swords against East Bengal FC in the first double-header on Saturday, September 14. 

On Sunday, September 15, the Kerala Blasters FC will play host to Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, while newly promoted Mohammedan SC will fight against Northeast United FC to kick-off their campaign on Monday, September 16.

What's New?

Adding to it all, as per the new rules, it is mandatory for all the teams in the ISL 2024-25 season to have an Indian assistant coach with an AFC Pro License or equivalent. 

Additionally, each club can make one concussion substitution per match, regardless of other substitutions.

The opposing team will also get an additional substitution opportunity, which can be used at the time or later. 

Live Streaming Details

Where to watch ISL 2024-25?

All the Indian Super League matches will be telecast live on Sports 18 and will also be available for live streaming on the Jio Cinema app and website. 

