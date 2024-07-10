National

Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Eknath Shinde Removes Accused's Father Rajesh Shah As Deputy Leader

Rajesh Shah, the father of the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case accused, has been removed from his post as Shiv Sena Deputy Leader. As per reports, Shah was removed from the post based on orders issued by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Rajesh Shah, the father of the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case accused, has been removed from his post as Shiv Sena Deputy Leader. As per reports, Shah was removed from the post based on orders issued by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Mumbai: Illegal portion of the bar in Juhu where Worli hit and run case accused went before the accident, is being demolished by BMC. - X/ANI
Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Illegal Portion Of Bar Where Mihir Shah Drank Before Accident Demolished

BY Outlook Web Desk

Rajesh Shah's removal from Shiv Sena comes after his son - 24-year-old Mihir Shah was arrested by police and allegedly confessed to running over a 45-year-old on Sunday in Worli.

Rajesh, the deputy leader for Shiv Sena from Palaghar, had been arrested by Mumbai Police on Sunday morning, shortly after the car crash, along with co-accused driver Rajendra Singh Bidawat. However, the former Shiv Sena leader was granted bail by a court.

On Sunday, a BMW owned by Rajesh Shah crashed into a couple in Worli. The couple - husband and wife - were hit by the speeding car. The husband - Pradip Nakhva managed to jump off the bonnet.

However, his wife - Kaveri Nakhva - did not survive the crash. As per police officials, CCTV footage shows that she was dragged over 1.5 kilometres and then run over twice by the car.

Mumbai BMW Hit and Run Case - PTI
Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: New Footage Shows Woman Dragged For 1.5km; Parallels With Pune Porsche Case Emerge

BY Outlook Web Desk

Mihir Shah was arrested by Mumbai Police on Tuesday evening, after he had been missing for 72 hours. As per reports, Shah has allegedly confessed to the crime and admitted that he was the one driving the car when he struck Nakhva.

The BMW crash case comes two months after a similar crash took place in May after a 17-year-old teenager killed two 24-year-old IT professionals after speeding in a Porsche car, under the influence of alcohol.

