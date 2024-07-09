National

Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: New Footage Shows Woman Dragged For 1.5km; Parallels With Pune Porsche Case Emerge

As the investigation into the Worli BMW Crash continues, parallels to the Pune Porsche crash case, which occurred in May, have emerged.

Mumbai BMW Hit and Run Case
New details have emerged in the Munbai BMW hit and run case. As per police officials, new CCTV footage has shown that the woman - Kaveri Nakhwa - was dragged for at least 1.5 kilometres on the car's bonnet.

Additionally, as the investigation continues, parallels to the Pune Porsche crash case, which occurred in May, have emerged.

BMW Crash Case: VIctim Dragged For 1.5 KM, Run Over Twice

As per police officials, new CCTV footage has shown that the victim - Kaveri Nakhwa was dragged on the car's bonnet for at least 1.5 kilometres after the accused - Mihir Shah - struck her with the car on Sunday morning.

Police officials added that after Shah stopped the car, he changed seats with the driver Rajrishi Bidawat, who then allegedly ran over the victim twice.

Policeman inspecting the damaged car in Mumbai
Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Who Is Mihir Shah Accused In Worli Accident

BY Outlook Web Desk

Police officials stated that CCTV footage from the areas near the crash site show the Shah hit the woman and then dragged her for 1.5 km and then switched seats with the driver.

Police further told a court in Mumbai that Mihir Shah removed the body of the victim from underneath the engine bay and bumper and left her on the road before fleeing the scene.

BMW Crash Case: Parallels With Pune Porsche Case Emerge

As more details are revealed by police officials, parallels with the Pune Porsche case seem to have appeared. The father of the accused - Rajesh Shah, who was granted bail on Monday, allegedly called his son after the crash and told him to switch seats with the driver.

In the Pune Porsche case, the family of the accused teenager tried to pin the blame on the driver. The driver also alleged that he had been confined and threatened by the 17-year-old's grandfather to take the blame for the crash which killed tow 24-year-old IT professionals.

The non-cooperation in the case, intent to mislead the police and alleged tampering of evidence point out to more similarities between the two cases.

BMW Crash: Accused On The Run, LOC Issued

The accused - 24-year-old Mihir Shah is still on the run. A lookout circular has been issued for the Shinde Sena politician's son, which also forbids him from leaving the country during the investigation. Police are suspecting that Shah might have left the state and have sent officials to neighbouring states for the manhunt.

A total of 11 teams have been formed, along with the deployment of the Crime Branch to find Shah. As per police officials, Mihir Shah and the co-accused driver took the BMW to Bandra and abandoned it there after the crash.

The Sena leader's son then took another car and sped towards Borivali. Officers added that Shah allegedly fled to his girlfriend's house and has been untraceable since Sunday morning.

