Mumbai BMW Accident: LOC Against Absconding Accused Mihir Shah, Hunt On By 6 Police Teams

Kaveri Nakhwa was going with her husband Pradeep on the arterial Dr Annie Besant Road when the luxury car, allegedly driven by Mihir Shah, a Shiv Sena leader's son, crashed it into the couple's two-wheeler at around 5.30 am on Sunday, according to the police.

PTI and X/@HateDetectors
Mihir Shah, son of a Shiv Sena leader, accused in the Mumbai BMW accident that killed one woman on Sunday Photo: PTI and X/@HateDetectors
Mumbai Police has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against a 24-year-old man, son of a Shiv Sena leader, who was allegedly driving a BMW car when it fatally knocked down a woman in Worli area of the city in the early hours of Sunday, July 8.

Kaveri Nakhwa (45), resident of Worli Koliwada, was going with her husband Pradeep on the arterial Dr Annie Besant Road when the luxury car, allegedly driven by Mihir Shah, crashed it into the couple's two-wheeler at around 5.30 am on Sunday, according to the police.

Mihir Shah is the son of a Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah from neighbouring Palghar district.

The luxury car being driven by the 24-year-old dragged the woman for more than 2 km, a police official had said. The woman was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Accused Fled After Accident

After the accident, Mihir Shah fled towards the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, news agency PTI cited officials as saying. Mihir left the car and his driver Rajrishi Bidawat, who was sitting next to him, near Kala Nagar in Bandra area and ran away.

Mihir's father Rajesh Shah and driver Rajrishi Bidawat were later arrested by the Worli police on Sunday for allegedly helping Mihir escape after the accident, the official said.

Rajesh Shah is a Shiv Sena leader from Palghar. The official said the car is owned by Rajesh Shah.

LOC Issued Over Possibility Of Mihir Fleeing Country

"As there was a possibility of Mihir Shah fleeing the country, the Mumbai Police on Sunday evening issued an LOC against him," the official said.

The police have launched a search for the accused and formed six teams to trace him, he said.

Police suspect Mihir was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident as he was spotted at a bar in Juhu area here a few hours before the incident, the official said.

The police have also found a bill of Rs 18,000 of the bar and are verifying it, the official said without elaborating. The CCTV footage of the bar is also being examined, he said.

The two arrested persons will be produced before a local court later in the day, he added. They have been booked under various sections, including 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to the police.

'Law Equal For Everyone': CM Shinde

Reacting to the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the law was equal for everyone and no one would be spared.

Asked if the man involved in the accident was a Shiv Sena leader's son, the CM said, "The law is equal for all and the government sees every case in the same way. There will be no separate rule for this accident. Everything will be done as per the law."

"The police will not shield anyone. The Mumbai accident is unfortunate. I have spoken to the police department to take strict action," he added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray, who represents the Worli assembly constituency, in a post on X on Sunday said, "I will not go into the political leanings of Mr Shah, the accused of the hit and run, but I hope the police will act swiftly to catch the accused and bring him to justice. Hopefully there will be no political refuge by the regime."

