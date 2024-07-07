National

Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Who Is Mihir Shah Accused In Worli Accident

Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, who is the main accused in the case is reportedly said to have been drunk at the time of the accident.

PTI
Policeman inspecting the damaged car in Mumbai | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The speeding BMW that hit a scooter in Mumbai's Worli on Sunday morning, leading to a woman's death, was being driven by the 24-year-old son of a senior leader of the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction.

The deceased identified as Kaveri Nakhwa, was travelling with her husband Pradip on the arterial Annie Besant Road when the luxury car driven by Mihir lost control at around 5.30 am, reports said.

Mumbai: 1 Dead After Speeding BMW, Allegedly Driven By Shiv Sena Leader, Hits Scooter In Worli - | Photo: X
Mumbai: Shiv Sena Leader Detained After He Crashes Speeding Car Into Scooter, Killing A Woman; CM Shinde Assures Justice

BY Outlook Web Desk

Mihir Shah, who is the main accused in the case is reportedly said to have been drunk at the time of the accident. He is currently on the run, while the police are trying to nab him.

Who is Mihir Shah? Mihir Shah is the son of Rajesh Shah, the deputy leader of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction).

Mumbai Police personnel on duty.(Representational image) | - PTI
Amid Pune Porsche Case Row, Mumbai Teen Drives Father's BMW With Man On Bonnet | On Cam

BY Outlook Web Desk

Mihir Shah has only studied till Class 10. He left studies after his 10th Class, following which he used to help his politician father in his construction and real estate business in Maharashtra.

Reports suggest at the time of accident, Mihir Shah was allegedly driving the luxury car and accompanied by one Rajrishi Bidawar, who is currently in police custody.

The BMW car was later recovered by Mumbai Police from Kala Nagar in the Bandra East area.

Reportedly, Mihir Shah abandoned his car in Bandra before fleeing in an auto-rickshaw.

Police has said another Rajrishi Bidawat also took an auto-rickshaw and came to Borivali after the accident.

Mihir went to his girlfriend's house before absconding, reports said.

The police are also questioning Mihir Shah’s girlfriend for allegedly giving refuge to the accused.

Mihir Shah’s father, Shinde Sena leader Rajesh Saha was detained by police, as the BMW car was registered in his name.

Currently, police are probing whether Mihir was drunk at the time of the incident.

Mihir Shah has been booked under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sahita.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his reaction has said that the law was equal for everyone and no would be spared.

"The law is equal for all and the government sees every case in the same way. There will be no separate rule for this accident. Everything will be done as per the law," Shinde said.

"The police will not shield anyone. The Mumbai accident is unfortunate. I have spoken to the police department to take strict action," he added.

