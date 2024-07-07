Mumbai: 1 Dead After Speeding BMW, Allegedly Driven By Shiv Sena Leader, Hits Scooter In Worli

In what seems to be a rerun of the Pune Porsche Case, a speeding BMW crashed into a couple in Mumbai's Worli on Sunday, killing the wife and critically injuring the husband.
The BMW was allegedly being driven by a Shiv Sena leader, who fled the scene, shortly after the crash.
The incident took place at 5:30 AM on Sunday. Mumbai Police have registered a case of hit-and-run. As per reports, the accused has been destined by Mumbai Police and is said to be the owner of the car and a Deputy Leader of Shinde's Shiv Sena from Palghar.
The incident took place on Sunday morning after the couple were returning home from Sassoon Dock. The husband and wife were struck from behind by a speeding BMW.
The impact caused the scooter to overturn, throwing the couple on the bonnet of the car. The husband managed to jump off the bonnet, but his wife died on impact.
Following the crash, the driver of the car fled the scene, leaving the injured woman behind. The woman was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead.
The husband had been critically injured due to the accident and is currently undergoing treatment.
The car has been seized by Mumbai Police. As per officials, the driver and his son were present in the car at the time of the accident. The search for the driver and son is underway.