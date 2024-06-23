National

Pune: 19-Year-Old Killed After MLA's Nephew Drove Speeding Car On Wrong Side Of Road; Driver Arrested

The police informed that the accident took place at around 9.30 pm on Saturday at Mauje Eklahare village on Pune-Nashik road in Ambegaon taluka.

Representational Image
Photo: Representational Image
info_icon

A 19-year-old man died on Saturday night when a speeding car travelling in the wrong direction collided with his motorbike in Pune district of Maharashtra.

Reportedly police have filed a case and detained the driver Mayur Mohite, who is the nephew of Dilip Mohite Patil, MLA from the Khed Alandi Assembly segment in Pune district.

The police informed that the accident took place at around 9.30 pm on Saturday at Mauje Eklahare village on Pune-Nashik road in Ambegaon taluka.

The victim was identified as Om Bhalerao, the police said.

Report confirms blood sample swap in Pune Porsche crash case | - PTI
Pune Porsche Crash: Mother's Blood Sample Swapped With That Of Accused Teen, Confirms Report; Remand Extended Till June 12 | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

Dilip Mohite Patil is a member of the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

According to NDTV, he addressed the media after the accident and said that his nephew did not leave the scene and emphasizing that he was not under the influence of alcohol.

A woman reverses her car into a deep cliff and dies in Maharashtra. - X
Maharashtra: 23-Year-Old Woman Reverses Car Into 300-Ft Cliff, Dies | On Video

BY Outlook Web Desk

A case has been registered against the accused at Manchar police station, an official said.

"The accused was driving a Fortuner car on Pune-Nashik road. He was driving the car on the wrong side of the road while travelling to Manchar village when the vehicle had a head-on collision with the motorbike. The two-wheeler rider was seriously injured in the accident and lost his life," a senior police official told PTI.

"Both the vehicles were badly damaged in the incident. The car driver has been arrested and a case has also been registered against him. We are conducting further probe into the incident," he added.

Visual from the crash site in Pune | - PTI
Pune Porsche Crash: Juvenile Board Under Scrutiny Over Lapses Found In Report | Details Inside

BY Outlook Web Desk

This incident recalls similar accident in Pune last month when a drunk 17-year-old boy rammed his speeding Porsche into two bikers and killing them on the spot.

The accused is the son of an influential person that ended up helping him get away with the crime by writing a 300-word essay initially but after outrage from families of the victims and public, the investigation revealed how the entire family of the accused was involved to save him from being punished by law.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Latest News Live: Opposition Corners Modi-led NDA Govt Over NEET Exam Postponement, Centre Calls It 'Precautionary Measure'
  2. Cow Slaughter: NSA Invoked Against 2 Accused In MP's Morena
  3. Man Held In Gujarat For Posting Threatening Message Against Rajasthan MLA
  4. Pune: 19-Year-Old Killed After MLA's Nephew Drove Speeding Car On Wrong Side Of Road; Driver Arrested
  5. NEET-2024 Row: Maharashtra Police Detains 2 Teachers For Alleged Irregularities
Entertainment News
  1. Ram Gopal Varma On Not Casting Shah Rukh Khan As Dawood Ibrahim In 'Company': His Body Language Was Wrong
  2. 'I Didn't Do Anything': Nana Patekar On Tanushree Dutta's Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Him
  3. Ahead Of Her Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha Performs Puja With Mother- Watch Video
  4. Sara Ali Khan Turns Emotional Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: There Are So Many Memories
  5. Vikrant Massey Starrer '12th Fail' To Be Screened At Shanghai Film Festival
Sports News
  1. Bajrang Punia: Olympic Bronze Medallist Suspended Again After NADA's Formal Notice
  2. MEX Vs JAM, Copa America 2024: Mexico Brush Past Jamaica In Texas - In Pics
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Afghanistan Upset Australia In Kingstown; Sinner Faces Hurkacz For Halle Title
  4. ECU Vs VEN, Copa America 2024: Venezuela Take Down Ten-Men Ecuador In California - In Pics
  5. India Women Vs South Africa Women Toss Update, 3rd W-ODI: SA-W Opt To Bat In Bengaluru - Check Playing XIs
World News
  1. Pakistan: Imran Khan’s Party Demands Removal Of CEC Over Alleged Poll Rigging
  2. Why Shouldn't You Drive Alone In Indiana And Ohio Right Now?
  3. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Target Ship In Gulf Of Aden As Eisenhower Aircraft Carrier Heads Home
  4. Israel’s Latest Strike On Gaza Kills 39 As Protestors In Tel Aviv Urge Benjamin Netanyahu To ‘Stop The War’
  5. Pakistan’s Announces Operation ‘Azm-i-Istehkam’ Against Terrorism
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-PG 2024 Postponed To Maintain 'Sanctity' Of The Examination Process
  2. CBI To Probe Into Alleged Irregularities Linked To NEET UG Exam, Says Education Ministry
  3. NEET Row: Rahul Gandhi Terms PM Modi-led Govt ‘Incompetent’, ‘Biggest Threat To Future Of Students’
  4. NEET UG Retest 2024: 1563 Students To Appear In Exam Across 7 Centres Today; NTA, MoE Officials To Be Present | Top Points
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Afghanistan Upset Australia In Kingstown; Sinner Faces Hurkacz For Halle Title
  6. India Latest News Live: Opposition Corners Modi-led NDA Govt Over NEET Exam Postponement, Centre Calls It 'Precautionary Measure'
  7. Sara Ali Khan Turns Emotional Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: There Are So Many Memories
  8. Afghanistan Vs Australia, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Naib-Powered AFG Pull Off Historic 21-Run Win Over AUS