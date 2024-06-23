Pune: 19-Year-Old Killed After MLA's Nephew Drove Speeding Car On Wrong Side Of Road; Driver Arrested

A 19-year-old man died on Saturday night when a speeding car travelling in the wrong direction collided with his motorbike in Pune district of Maharashtra.
Reportedly police have filed a case and detained the driver Mayur Mohite, who is the nephew of Dilip Mohite Patil, MLA from the Khed Alandi Assembly segment in Pune district.
The police informed that the accident took place at around 9.30 pm on Saturday at Mauje Eklahare village on Pune-Nashik road in Ambegaon taluka.
The victim was identified as Om Bhalerao, the police said.
According to NDTV, he addressed the media after the accident and said that his nephew did not leave the scene and emphasizing that he was not under the influence of alcohol.
A case has been registered against the accused at Manchar police station, an official said.
"The accused was driving a Fortuner car on Pune-Nashik road. He was driving the car on the wrong side of the road while travelling to Manchar village when the vehicle had a head-on collision with the motorbike. The two-wheeler rider was seriously injured in the accident and lost his life," a senior police official told PTI.
"Both the vehicles were badly damaged in the incident. The car driver has been arrested and a case has also been registered against him. We are conducting further probe into the incident," he added.
This incident recalls similar accident in Pune last month when a drunk 17-year-old boy rammed his speeding Porsche into two bikers and killing them on the spot.
The accused is the son of an influential person that ended up helping him get away with the crime by writing a 300-word essay initially but after outrage from families of the victims and public, the investigation revealed how the entire family of the accused was involved to save him from being punished by law.