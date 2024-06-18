National

Maharashtra: 23-Year-Old Woman Reverses Car Into 300-Ft Cliff, Dies | On Video

A video of the incident has been widely circulated on social media, showing Shweta Survase turning the steering wheel while the car was in reverse.

A woman reverses her car into a deep cliff and dies in Maharashtra. Photo: X
A tragic incident occurred on Monday in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, where a 23-year-old woman lost her life after she pressed on accelerator while the car was in reverse gear and plunged into a 300-feet cliff.

According to a police official from Khutabad police station, the accident happened in the afternoon in the Sulibhanjan area.

The woman has been identified as Shweta Survase.

"Survase tried her hand at driving while her friend Shivraj Mule was shooting a video. She accidentally pressed the accelerator while the car was in reverse gear. The vehicle slid back, broke a crash barrier and plunged into the valley. It took an hour for rescuers to reach her and the vehicle. She was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital," he said.

What happened at the accident site?

According to an India Today report, Shweta Survase was inexperienced in driving and was trying it for the first time. Her friend Shivraj Mule recorded a video as the 23-year-old attempted to drive a white sedan.

A video of the incident has been widely circulated on social media, showing Shweta Survase turning the steering wheel while the car was in reverse.

As the vehicle reaches the cliff's edge, it accelerates and plunges into the valley, while her friend screams in the background.

