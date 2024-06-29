Maha Accident: At Least 6 Killed, 5 Injured In Wrong Side Car Entry At Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway

In a head-on collision between two cars on the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway (Samruddhi Mahamarg), at least seven people were killed and five injured last night. The incident, as per reports, took place near the Kadwanchi village on Samruddhi Highway in Jalna district, nearly 400 km from Mumbai.
It has been reported that the accident happened around 11 pm when a Swift Dzire rammed an Ertiga after entering the highway from the wrong side after refuelling.
Owing to the severe impact of the collision, the Ertiga flung into the air before crashing on the highway barricade while the Swift Dezire turned into nothing but a mangled metal piece. Six people died on the spot. The injured are currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital.
Upon receiving information on the accident, the Samruddhi Highway Police and Jalna Police rushed to the spot. A crane was deployed to remove the cars.
The Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway, also known as the Samruddhi Mahamarg, is known to be a partially functional six-lane and 701-km-long access-controlled expressway in Maharashtra.