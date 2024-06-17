Odisha Accident: 4 Dead, 2 Critically Injured In Car-Tractor Collision; Investigation Underway | Details

In a tragic incident, at least four people were crushed to death in a road mishap as a four-wheeler collided with a tractor near Lachipur Chhak in Odisha’s Kalahandi district on Monday.
As per media reports, the two vehicles collided with a massive intensity which led to the complete damage of the four-wheeler. Meanwhile, the tractor driver is currently on the run after the accident. A manhunt has been launched by the police in an attempt to apprehend him.
Upon receiving the accident information, Khariar police reportedly rushed to the spot and sent the injured to Khariar Sub Divisional hospital before launching an investigation.
The deceased have been identified as Rushi Sahu, Subham Mahanty, Banti Lal and Debraj Patel from Khariar. According to the officials, the unidentified bodies were seized and sent for autopsy.
After a preliminary investigation, police revealed that the four were on their way to Bhawanipatna when their four-wheeler rammed into the tractor near Lachipur Chhak. However, the exact reason and the circumstances leading to the accident are yet to be discloed.