Karnataka: 13 Killed, 4 Critically Injured After Bus Carrying Pilgrims Crashed Into Truck In Haveri

A mini-bus carrying pilgrims crashed into a stationary truck killing at least 13 people and critically injuring four others in Byadagi Taluk of Karnataka's Haveri district on early Friday.
The victims in the bus were from Shivamogga and were returning from Savadatti in Belagavi district after a pilgrimage to pay obeisance to Goddess Yallamma.
The police further informed that the bus was carrying a total of 17 persons and out of them eleven people died on the spot while two others were declared dead at a hospital.
The officer added, "Among the four injured, two are admitted in the ICU of the hospital."
According to police, the accident occurred around 3.45 am when the van collided with a lorry which was parked on the side of National Highway 48 in Byadagi in Haveri district.
Police have confirmed that the injured individuals have been admitted to a hospital, where they are reported to be in serious condition.
According to authorities, preliminary investigations suggest that the accident occurred due to the bus driver falling asleep while driving.
Anshu Kumar Srivastava, Superintendent of Police (Haveri) told PTI, "The victims were coming from Chincholi Mayamma Devasthana and heading to their native Yemehatti village in Shivamogga district. The lorry was standing on the side of the highway. The tempo traveller hit the lorry from behind."
The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary and the injured have been admitted to Haveri Government Hospital, he said.