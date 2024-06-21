National

Himachal Pradesh: 4 Dead, 7 Injured As HRTC Bus Crashes In Shimla's Chori Kenchi

At least four people, including the driver, were killed and seven others injured after a bus met with a road accident in Chori Kenchi area of Jubbal in Shimla district.

ANI Screengrab
4 Dead, 7 Injured As Bus Crashes In Himachal | Photo: ANI Screengrab
info_icon

At least four people, including the driver, were killed and seven others injured after an HRTC (Himachal Road Transport Corporation) bus met with a road accident in Chori Kenchi area of Jubbal in Shimla district. The incident occurred on Friday morning at approximately 6:00 AM.

The bus rolled down a steep hill and came to a halt on the road below, causing immediate fatalities and severe injuries.

Among those killed were the bus driver, conductor, a woman, and a national from Nepal. Two victims died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries before reaching the hospital.

Local authorities, including the police and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Rohru, reached the scene to initiate an investigation, as reported by The News Himachal. 

The exact cause of the accident remains unknown at this time. 

