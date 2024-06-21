At least four people, including the driver, were killed and seven others injured after an HRTC (Himachal Road Transport Corporation) bus met with a road accident in Chori Kenchi area of Jubbal in Shimla district. The incident occurred on Friday morning at approximately 6:00 AM.
The bus rolled down a steep hill and came to a halt on the road below, causing immediate fatalities and severe injuries.
Among those killed were the bus driver, conductor, a woman, and a national from Nepal. Two victims died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries before reaching the hospital.
Local authorities, including the police and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Rohru, reached the scene to initiate an investigation, as reported by The News Himachal.
The exact cause of the accident remains unknown at this time.