Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Shinde Sena Leader Arrested; CCTV Video Of Accused Leaving Bar Goes Viral | Top Points

The accused - Mihir Shah - is currently on the run. As police hunt for the politician's son, CCTV footage of Shah leaving a bar in Juhu has been making rounds of social media. Read below for the latest updates on the Worli BMW accident case.

| Photo: PTI, X
Mumbai BMW Hit and Run: Two Arrested By Police; Mihir Shah On The Run | Photo: PTI, X
info_icon

Following a deadly car crash in Mumbai's Worli area, Rajesh Shah, a deputy leader from Shinde Sena has been arrested by Mumbai Police. Along with the politician, his driver has also been arrested for not cooperating with the police investigation.

The accused - Mihir Shah - currently on the run. As police hunt for the politician's son, CCTV footage of Shah leaving a bar in Juhu has been making rounds of social media.

On Sunday morning, a speeding BMW crashed into a couple on a scooter - killing the wife and injuring the husband. Following the crash, the accused fled the scene, leaving the car at the spot of the accident in Worli.

Policeman inspecting the damaged car in Mumbai | - PTI
Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Who Is Mihir Shah Accused In Worli Accident

BY Outlook Web Desk

Mumbai BMW Hit And Run - Latest Developments

  • Rajesh Shah, a deputy leader from Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena in Palghar, was arrested by Mumbai Police on Sunday evening, Along with Shah, the driver Rajendra Singh Bijawat was also arrested by police officials for not cooperating with the investigation.

  • As per the latest report, the two will be produced before a court on Monday.

  • A case has been registered under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections relating ton culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving and destruction of evidence and more. Provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act has also been charged.

  • The BMW is registered in Mihir Shah's name. Police have stated that at the time of the accident, Shah and his driver were in the car. Police sources told NDTV at Shah drank at a bar at Juhu on Saturday.

  • The CCTV footage of the 24-year-old accused leaving a bar in Juhu has gone viral after the accident.

  • The deceased woman has been identified as Kaveri Nakhava. Kaveri and her husband were on their way back from Sassoon Dock after fetching fish when they were struck by the speeding BMW. The husband managed to jump off the bonnet, but Kaveri was dragged for 100 metres and succumbed to her injuries at Nair Hospital in Worli.

  • Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has stated that the law is equal for all and the case will be tried like any other accident case as per the law. "The law is equal for all and the government sees every case in the same way. There will be no separate rule for this accident. Everything will be done as per the law. The police will not shield anyone. The Mumbai accident is unfortunate. I have spoken to the police department to take strict action," stated Shinde.

  • Shiv Sena UBT Leader And MLA Aaditya Thackeray, who represents the Worli seat stated in a post on X that he would not go into the "political leanings" of Shah but hoped "there will be no political refuge by the regime".

