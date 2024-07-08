Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Shinde Sena Leader Arrested; CCTV Video Of Accused Leaving Bar Goes Viral | Top Points

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has stated that the law is equal for all and the case will be tried like any other accident case as per the law. "The law is equal for all and the government sees every case in the same way. There will be no separate rule for this accident. Everything will be done as per the law. The police will not shield anyone. The Mumbai accident is unfortunate. I have spoken to the police department to take strict action," stated Shinde.