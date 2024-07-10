Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Illegal Portion Of Bar Where Mihir Shah Drank Before Accident Demolished

Illegal portion of the bar in Juhu area of Maharashtra's Mumbai, where BMW hit-and-run case accused Mihir Shah went before the accident that killed a woman, was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday.
The state Excise Department had sealed a bar visited by Mihir and his friends on Saturday night, hours before he allegedly took the wheel of the car involved in the crash, an official said.
Mumbai Police succeeded in hunting down Mihir Shah, accused in the BMW hit-and-run case and son of Shiv Sena politician Rajesh Shah, after two days of painstaking probe when his friend made the mistake of switching on his mobile phone only for 15 minutes.
Mihir, 24, who had managed to evade the police since the accident on Sunday morning, was finally arrested from Virar near Mumbai on Tuesday.
The luxury car driven by Mihir allegedly rammed into a two-wheeler from behind in the Worli area of south-central Mumbai on Sunday morning, resulting in the death of Kaveri Nakhwa (45), who was riding pillion, while her husband Pradeep survived with injuries.
As per the police, Mihir Shah then fled from Kala Nagar area leaving his car and driver behind in an auto rickshaw, and reached his woman friend's residence in suburban Goregaon.
Mihir Shah Admits Driving, But Says Wasn't Drunk: Report
Mihir Shah has reportedly admitted that he was driving the luxury vehicle when the accident took place.
Mihir, however, claimed he wasn't drunk, police sources cited in an NDTV report said.
Mihir Shah - during the police interrogation - told the officials that he had exchanged the seats with his driver Rajrishi Bidawat before it rammed into a two-wheeler at 5.30 am on Sunday, the report said.
A Mumbai court on Tuesday extended until July 11 the police custody of Rajesh Shah's driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, in the hit-and-run case. Meanwhile, Rajesh Shah is currently out on bail.
Mihir's mother and two sisters were brought to Mumbai for questioning from Shahapur in Thane district, officials said on. They were being quizzed along with 10 others, the official added.