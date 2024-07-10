National

Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: How Cops Tracked Down Mihir Shah | Details

Mihir had been staying at a Shahapur resort with his mother Meena, two sisters -- Kinjal and Pooja and two friends.

Mihir Shah, son of a Shiv Sena leader, accused in the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case.
Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested Mihir Shah, the accused in the recent BMW hit-and-run case and the son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah.

Mihir was allegedly driving the luxury car when it knocked down a 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa in Mumbai's Worli area in the early hours of Sunday, resulting in the woman's death.

The 24-year-old accused, who managed to evade the police since the accident, was arrested from Virar.

HOW DID MIHIR GET ARRESTED?

As the cops were undertaking a painstaking probe to track down Mihir, his friend made a mistake of switching on his mobile phone for merely 15 mins.

Following the accident, Mihir had fled from the Kala nagar area leaving his car and driver behind in an auto rickshaw. He went to his friend's residence in the suburban area of Goregaon.

Then the friend, she called Mihir's sister who also reached the residence and took both Mihir and his friend to her residence in Borivali, a senior police officer said.

Mumbai BMW hit-and-run accused Mihir Shah (L) and his luxury car after the crash (R)
From there, the Shah family decided to flee to a Shahapur resort in Thane district in an Audi car. Mihir, his sisters -- Kinjal and Pooja -- mother Meena and his two friends stayed at the resort.

Mumbai Police came to find out that one of Mihir's friends was with him and they tracked his number, but his phone was also switched off.

However, when Mihir and his friend left the resort and went to Virar, the latter switched on his mobile phone for 15 minutes on Monday evening, the official added.

This helped the police track down the mobile tower location and intercept the duo, the official added.

Before the accident on Sunday, Mihir had been partying at a bar in Juhu with his friends. Following this, he left with his driver for South Mumbai in the early hours.

His driver, Rajrushi Bidawat was sitting next to him when Mihir was driving around the Marine Drive area around 4:30 am.

(With PTI inputs)

