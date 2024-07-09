Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: 'We Are Poor, Who Will Give Justice?', Says Victim's Family; Aaditya Thackeray Calls It 'Murder'

Hours after Mumbai Police took into custody Mihir Shah, the prime accused in the recent BMW hit-and-run case, the family of the victim in their response highlighted several apprehensions including the possibility of not finding the traces of alcohol the accused's blood due to the delay in arrest.
Mumbai BMW accident: What did the victim's husband say?
The husband of the victim, Pradeep Nakhwa, said he doesn't have the resources to fight a legal case against the accused, who is the son of a Shiv Sena leader.
"We are poor, who will give justice to us? Today he went to jail, the day after tomorrow he will be produced in court and he will get bail. The case will go on and on and everything will cool down. What will we do? From where will we arrange money and a lawyer? These party leaders will do nothing – this is the son of their leader only. He is a big person who can buy anyone...who is there on our side?" he added.
Furthermore, Nakhwa today also questioned why did the accused hide for three days if there had been no episode of alcohol consumption prior to the accident. He claimed the accused broke the number plate of the luxury vehicle to throw the police off his trail.
"He was arrested after 3 days, what does this mean? If he wasn't alcoholic, if he hadn't taken drugs, then why did he go into hiding?... Why was he absconding for three days? You abandoned the vehicle on the way and broke the number plate before running away...now after 3 days, there won't be any traces of alcohol in his body and he will have 20 lawyers with him," he said.
“Did Fadnavis or Shinde come to our house, to know what happened? Did Ajit Pawar come? They all have become blind in greed for power...they come to meet the public only to beg for votes and then they forget,” he continued
Mumbai BMW accident: About the incident
Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah's 24-year-old son Mihir Shah was allegedly driving the BMW car when it fatally knocked down 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa in the Worli area of the city in the early hours of Sunday, July 8.
Amid the ongoing investigation, new CCTV footage has surfaced showing that the victim was dragged on the car's bonnet for at least 1.5 kilometres after the accused struck her with the car on Sunday morning.
Mihir had been evading arrest since Sunday morning following which a look out circular (LOC) was issued against him. He was arrested from Mumbai's Virar area on Tuesday. Police questioned His mother and two sisters were also questioned by the Mumbai police.
Mihir Shah is the son of a Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah from the neighbouring Palghar district. On Monday, the leader was granted bail by Sewree Court at a provisional cash bail of Rs 15,000 on Monday, a day after getting arrested in the accident case while a Mumbai court on Tuesday extended till July 11 the police custody of his driver.
The driver, identified as Rajrishi Bidawat, was sitting in the BMW along with the prime accused Mihir Shah at the time of the crash on Sunday morning.
Mumbai BMW accident: Aaditya Thackeray Calls It 'Murder'
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday demanded the BMW car crash involving Mihir Shah, son of a leader from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, be treated as murder.
Talking to reporters, Thackeray questioned the delay in arresting Mihir, son of Sena politician Rajesh Shah.
"This case should not be treated as a hit-and-run incident. This is a case of murder, and we demand that it should be treated like that," Thackeray said.