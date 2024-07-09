Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Son Of Shinde Sena Leader Mihir Shah Arrested

Mumbai Police on Tuesday took into custody Mihir Shah, the accused in the recent BMW hit-and-run case. Earlier, a look out circular (LOC) was issued against 24-year-old Shah, the son of a Shiv Sena leader.
Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: About the incident
As per reports, Shah was allegedly driving the BMW car when it fatally knocked down 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa in the Worli area of the city in the early hours of Sunday, July 8.
The victim, a resident of Worli Koliwada, was reportedly traveling with her husband Pradeep on the arterial Dr Annie Besant Road when the BMW crashed it into their two-wheeler at around 5.30 am on Sunday.
Mihir Shah is the son of a Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah from neighbouring Palghar district.
Rajesh Shah was granted bail by Sewree Court at a provisional cash bail of Rs 15,000 on Monday, a day after getting arrested in the accident case .
BMW Crash Case: Victim dragged For 1.5 KM, Says Footage
Amid the ongoing investigation, a new CCTV footage has surfaced showing that the victim was dragged on the car's bonnet for at least 1.5 kilometres after the accused struck her with the car on Sunday morning.
According to the police officials, after dragging the victim, Shah stopped the car and swapped seats with the driver Rajrishi Bidawat, who then allegedly ran over the victim twice.