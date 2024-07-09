National

Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Son Of Shinde Sena Leader Mihir Shah Arrested

Shiv Sena leader's 24-year-old son Mihir Shah was allegedly driving the BMW car when it fatally knocked down 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa in the Worli area of the city in the early hours of Sunday, July 8. Amid the ongoing investigation, new CCTV footage has surfaced showing that the victim was dragged on the car's bonnet for at least 1.5 kilometres after the accused struck her with the car on Sunday morning.