National

Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Son Of Shinde Sena Leader Mihir Shah Arrested

Shiv Sena leader's 24-year-old son Mihir Shah was allegedly driving the BMW car when it fatally knocked down 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa in the Worli area of the city in the early hours of Sunday, July 8. Amid the ongoing investigation, new CCTV footage has surfaced showing that the victim was dragged on the car's bonnet for at least 1.5 kilometres after the accused struck her with the car on Sunday morning.

PTI
The BMW driven by Shiv Sena leader's son Mihir Shah | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Mumbai Police on Tuesday took into custody Mihir Shah, the accused in the recent BMW hit-and-run case. Earlier, a look out circular (LOC) was issued against 24-year-old Shah, the son of a Shiv Sena leader.

Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: About the incident

As per reports, Shah was allegedly driving the BMW car when it fatally knocked down 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa in the Worli area of the city in the early hours of Sunday, July 8.

The victim, a resident of Worli Koliwada, was reportedly traveling with her husband Pradeep on the arterial Dr Annie Besant Road when the BMW crashed it into their two-wheeler at around 5.30 am on Sunday.

Mumbai BMW Hit and Run Case - PTI
Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: New Footage Shows Woman Dragged For 1.5km; Parallels With Pune Porsche Case Emerge

BY Outlook Web Desk

Mihir Shah is the son of a Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah from neighbouring Palghar district.

Rajesh Shah was granted bail by Sewree Court at a provisional cash bail of Rs 15,000 on Monday, a day after getting arrested in the accident case .

Mihir Shah, son of a Shiv Sena leader, accused in the Mumbai BMW accident that killed one woman on Sunday - PTI and X/@HateDetectors
Mumbai BMW Accident: LOC Against Accused Mihir Shah, His Politician Father Granted Bail

BY Outlook Web Desk

BMW Crash Case: Victim dragged For 1.5 KM, Says Footage

Amid the ongoing investigation, a new CCTV footage has surfaced showing that the victim was dragged on the car's bonnet for at least 1.5 kilometres after the accused struck her with the car on Sunday morning.

According to the police officials, after dragging the victim, Shah stopped the car and swapped seats with the driver Rajrishi Bidawat, who then allegedly ran over the victim twice.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs West Indies, 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs WI Match
  2. ICC Player Of The Month For June: Jasprit Bumrah, Smriti Mandhana Earn 'Special Honour'
  3. England Vs West Indies, Lord's Cricket Ground Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During ENG Vs WI 1st Test Match?
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Preview: Yashasvi Jaiswal Or Abhishek Sharma - Who Makes Way To Top Order?
  5. James Anderson Retirement: England Star Bowler's Career Stats And Achievements Ahead Of Lord's Test
Football News
  1. Wales Football: Craig Bellamy Succeeds Rob Page As New Men's Team Manager
  2. Serie A: Togetherness Will Ensure Juventus Success, Says New Manager Thiago Motta
  3. Argentina Vs Canada Preview, Copa America Semi-Final: Lionel Messi Fit To Play, Says ARG Coach Scaloni
  4. Argentina Vs Canada Preview, Copa America Semi-Final: Jesse Marsch Eager To Show Off CAN's Growth
  5. India Women Vs Myanmar Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch International Friendly
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Tommy Paul, QF 2 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Daniil Medvedev, QF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  3. Wimbledon 2024, Ladies Singles Quarter-Finals Live Streaming: Who Plays Whom And How To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Novak Djokovic Brushes Past Holger Rune To Seal Quarters Berth - In Pics
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Elena Rybakina Through To Quarters As Anna Kalinskaya Retires - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: 'Can Imagine Pain,' Says PM In Terror Attack In Moscow
  2. Delhi Court Takes Cognisance Of ED Chargesheet Calling Kejriwal 'Kingpin'; AAP Alleges 'Big Conspiracy' By BJP
  3. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Son Of Shinde Sena Leader Mihir Shah Arrested
  4. Same-Sex Marriage Petitions: A Chance For Supreme Court To Review Its Verdict?
  5. Bengal: After Couple's Flogging, Another Woman Thrashed With Sticks; BJP Shares Video Showing TMC Strongman
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Director Nag Ashwin On People Finding First Half Of The Film 'Slow': It's Very Valid
  2. Varun Dhawan To Kickstart Shooting For Dad David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com This Week: Report
  3. BLACKPINK's Jennie Apologizes After Vaping Video Goes Viral On Social Media, Agency Issues A Statement
  4. From The Cast To Dose Of Dil, Dosti And Drama, 5 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Miss Netflix’s 'Wild Wild Punjab’
  5. 'TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh Aka Roshan Singh Sodhi Opens Up About His Disappearance: Was Very Disturbed
US News
  1. Alert: New Cyberattack Targets iPhone Users. Here's What You Need To Know
  2. Jennifer Lopez Posts Her Old Breakup Song 'Cambia El Paso' Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumours
  3. Will Joe Biden Drop From The Presidential Race? Here's What Donald Trump Said
  4. Seven Dead And Millions Without Power After Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas
  5. Telangana Student Sai Surya Avinash Gadde Drowns In New York, Indian Embassy Pays Tribute
World News
  1. Pakistan: PM Sharif Urges Int'l Community To Recognise ‘Burden Of Afghan Refugees’ In Meeting With UNHCR Chief
  2. Alert: New Cyberattack Targets iPhone Users. Here's What You Need To Know
  3. After Barcelona Protests, Italy's Sicily Is Turning Away Tourists | Here's Why
  4. Jennifer Lopez Posts Her Old Breakup Song 'Cambia El Paso' Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumours
  5. Will Joe Biden Drop From The Presidential Race? Here's What Donald Trump Said
Latest Stories
  1. Gurugram: Mahindra Thar SUV Climbs Up Electric Pole After Being Hit By Honda Amaze | WATCH
  2. Delhi HC Issues Notice To Wikipedia After ANI's Plea
  3. Ali Fazal On His Character Arc In ‘Mirzapur Season 3’: Guddu Pandit Has Undergone A Remarkable Transformation
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. Week In Review, July 1-7: Hamilton's Record British GP Win; Murray's Wimbledon Farewell
  6. Horoscope for July 9, 2024: Discover astrological insights for every zodiac sign.
  7. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: 'Can Imagine Pain,' Says PM In Terror Attack In Moscow
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: ESP Vs FRA In UEFA Euro 2024 1st SF; Virat Kohli Owned-One8 Commune Pub Booked In Bengaluru