National

600 Openings, 25,000 Candidates: Air India's Job Offer At Mumbai Airport Sparks Stampede Scare

This incident at the Mumbai Airport comes just days after a stampede-like situation stirred controversy in Gujarat's Bharuch district.

X/@VarshaEGaikwad
Screengrab from the viral video | Photo: X/@VarshaEGaikwad
info_icon

After Gujarat, now a recruitment drive at Mumbai Airport set off a stampede-like situation. As many as 25,000 job applicants arrived for the 600 vacancies opened by Air India, with the airline's staff struggling to manage the massive crowd.

Visuals from the scene showed applicants bumping into each other and pushing through to reach the form counter. Reportedly, applicants, without any food or water, had to wait for hours, leading to many of them feeling sick.

Of the vacancies that were opened, one of the positions was that of Airport loaders, who load and unload luggage into the aircraft and at the airport. They are also tasked with operating the ramp tractors and baggage belts, NDTV reported.

At least five loaders are needed to handle one aircraft's luggage, cargo and food supplies.

The salary range of an airport loader falls between Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000, with most of these employees making around Rs 30,000 after earning overtime allowances.

Though the educational qualification requirement is basic, the applicant must be physically fit and strong.

"I have applied for the job of handyman. They are offering a salary of Rs 22,500," said Prathameshwar, who travelled over 400 km to attend the interview. A second year BBA student, Prathameshwar said that what could he do other than quitting his studies if he gets the job.

He asked, when there's such "unemployment, what can we do?" urging the government to create more job opportunities.

Another man with a BA degree was at the interview site even though he didn't know much about a handyman's work, citing that he "needs the job", the report said.

Another job candidate with an MCom degree applied for the post, even though the basic qualification needed is basic. He was there because he had heard the pay was good and the man was also preparing for government job exams.

Notably, just days before, a similar incident in Ankleshwar in Gujarat's Bharuch district had sparked a row. Job seekers were seen jostling each other around as a massive queue formed outside the walk-in interview venue.

For merely 10 openings at a private firm, near about 1,800 applicants had turned up leading to the chaotic stampede-like situation.

The crowd was so big that applicants were seen standing and leaning over the ramp's railing, which ultimately collapsed under the overload. Fortunately, none of the persons who fell from the low-heighted railing suffered any major injuries.

The Congress saw the chance and had slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying that it's Gujarat model had been "exposed". The grand old party said that the ruling BJP was using imposing this unemployment model across the nation.

Similarly, the Mumbai airport incident has also, Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad raised the unemployment issue, hitting out at the BJP.

"It is said about Mumbai that no one goes empty handed from here, everyone gets something or the other to survive here. But look at the condition of unemployment in the financial capital of Mumbai," she said in her post on X.

She accused the central government of "gifting" industries coming to Maharashtra to Gujarat instead.

"What has the BJP government at the centre and the Khoke government in the state done to the economic capital and the country? The youth need employment, not empty promises and false statistics," she said, asking that "When will this government be serious about the future of the youth of the country?"

Air India is yet to respond to the incident.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. New Team India Coach Gautam Gambhir Bids Emotional Goodbye To KKR Fans - Video
  2. New Zealand Men's Cricket Team To Host England, Sri Lanka And Pakistan In Jam Packed Home Season - Check Full Schedule
  3. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs WI Match
  4. Colombo Strikers Vs Kandy Falcons Eliminator Live Streaming, Lanka Premier League: When, Where To Watch
  5. Galle Marvels Vs Jaffna Kings Qualifier 1 Live Streaming, Lanka Premier League: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi Injury Update: Argentina Captain To Miss Two Matches For Inter Miami After Copa America Injury
  2. Southgate Chose Right Time To Call Time On ENG Managerial Career, Says Ex-Teammate
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Sarina Wiegman Hails England Colleague Gareth Southgate After Three Lions Exit
  4. France Football Federation To File Complaint Against Argentina For Alleged Racist Celebratory Chants
  5. Women's Euro 2025: Williamson, Wiegman Relieved As England Secure Spot With Sweden Draw
Tennis News
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Marione Navone Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Round of 16
  2. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Leo Borg, Enters Round Of 16 - In Pics
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Cameron Norrie Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16
  4. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Downs Leo Borg To Advance To Round Of 16
  5. Nagal Vs Ymer, Swedish Open 2024, Round Of 32: India's Top Singles Player Makes A Winning Start
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Three Minor Boys, Who Raped 8-Year-Old Girl In Andhra, Tried Re-Creating Porn Scene
  2. India News LIVE: Security Upped Across States For Muharram; Fire Breaks Out At Popular Eatery In Delhi's Pandara Road
  3. Maharashtra: 4 Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Leaders Quit Party Amid Buzz Of Return To Sharad Pawar Fold
  4. The Puja Khedkar, Abhishek Singh Row: How Does PwD Criteria Work For UPSC Civil Services Exam
  5. UP: Man Sets His Mother On Fire Inside Police Station In Aligarh, Then Records Video
Entertainment News
  1. Richa Chadha Shares Pics From Maternity Shoot With Ali Fazal With A Heartfelt Note, Turns Off Comments
  2. Ramesh Narayan REACTS After Facing Backlash For 'Snubbing' Actor Asif Ali At 'Manorathangal' Trailer Launch
  3. 'Raayan' Trailer: Dhanush Embarks On A Violent Bloodbath In The Action Thriller
  4. Five Indian Movies To Watch Ahead Of Paris Olympic Games 2024
  5. 'Bad Newz': CBFC Censors Three Intimate Scenes From Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer
US News
  1. Another Attack On Trump? Police Arrest Man In Ski-Mask Carrying An AK-47 Near RNC 2024
  2. Apple iPhone 16: Top 5 Features That Make It Worth The Wait
  3. Viral TikTok Claims Red Bull Released 'Hawk Tuah Edition' With Hailey Welch | Here's What We Know
  4. Watch: Indian-American Lawyer Harmeet Dhillon Recites Sikh Prayer 'Ardas' With Trump At The RNC
  5. Top 5 Mindfulness Practices To Reduce Stress
World News
  1. 6 People Dead In Suspected Poisoning In Luxury Bangkok Hotel, Thai PM Orders Probe
  2. Elon Musk To Move SpaceX And X HQs From California Over Gender-Identity Law
  3. Toronto Floods: Torrential Rains Over Canada's Largest City Shut Down Highways, Roads And Electricity
  4. Europe Heatwave: Southern Europe Faces 'Hellishly Hot' Weather As Temperatures Cross 40 Degrees
  5. Oman Mosque Attack: 6 Dead After Shooting Near Mosque In Muscat, ISIS Claims Responsibility
Latest Stories
  1. Another Attack On Trump? Police Arrest Man In Ski-Mask Carrying An AK-47 Near RNC 2024
  2. UP: Man Sets His Mother On Fire Inside Police Station In Aligarh, Then Records Video
  3. Oman Mosque Attack: 6 Dead After Shooting Near Mosque In Muscat, ISIS Claims Responsibility
  4. India News LIVE: Security Upped Across States For Muharram; Fire Breaks Out At Popular Eatery In Delhi's Pandara Road
  5. Elon Musk To Move SpaceX And X HQs From California Over Gender-Identity Law
  6. Sports News Today LIVE: Rafael Nadal-Casper Ruud In Men's Doubles Action; Countdown To Paris Olympic Games 2024
  7. Maharashtra: 4 Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Leaders Quit Party Amid Buzz Of Return To Sharad Pawar Fold
  8. Ramesh Narayan REACTS After Facing Backlash For 'Snubbing' Actor Asif Ali At 'Manorathangal' Trailer Launch