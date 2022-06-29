Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mehbooba Mufti Skips Meeting With J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina and Congress president G A Mir were among the notable leaders who attended the meeting with LG Manoj Sinha.

undefined
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.(File photo) File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 8:02 pm

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti was the only notable absentee from the "high tea" party hosted by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Sinha invited heads of various political parties in the union territory for a meeting to discuss the prevailing situation including the Amarnath Yatra scheduled to begin Thursday, officials said.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, J-K BJP chief Ravinder Raina and Congress president G A Mir were among the notable leaders who attended the meeting.

A spokesperson of the PDP said it was strange that the office of the Lt Governor was inviting leaders for a “high tea” meeting at such a sensitive time.

Related stories

‘Real Sense Of Security’ To Amarnath Pilgrims Provided By Kashmiris: Mehbooba Mufti

'Another Atrocity Against J-K Residents': Mehbooba Mufti On Ban On Jamaat Affiliate Schools

Centre Fears PAGD, Farooq Abdullah’s ED Summon Was Due To It: Mehbooba Mufti

"If there were something to be discussed, an agenda should have been set for the meeting," PDP chief spokesperson Suhail Bukhari said.

Earlier, reacting to the invitation, Bukhari tweeted, "For a meeting in the evening that is supposed to be a serious affair, the invitation is sent in the morning. What a mockery! By the way what happened to the outcome of the all parties meeting chaired by @PMOIndia in which @OfficeOfLGJandK and @HMOIndia was also present?"

He also said it was ironic that the security apparatus denied Mehbooba permission to visit her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's grave in Anantnag district on the same day when the administration was inviting her for the meeting.

Abdullah, while talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, said he has received the invitation but has not been informed about its agenda.

"I arrived from Delhi today only. I have received the card but the agenda is not mentioned. I will go there and find out what is it all about," he said.

The Congress also lamented that no agenda was fixed for the meeting. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir News Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti PDP Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Farooq Abdullah J&K National Conference (JKNC) Congress Meeting BJP
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s

RBI Tightens Noose On Prepaid Payment Instruments; Payment Council Asks Govt To Step In

RBI Tightens Noose On Prepaid Payment Instruments; Payment Council Asks Govt To Step In