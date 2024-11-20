National

Manipur Violence: 'Such Barbaric Acts Have No Place..', Says CM Biren Singh; Curfew Lifted, Broadband Active

The developments came a day after hundreds of people took part in peaceful rallies organised in conflict-hit Manipur's Churachandpur district by Joint Philanthropic Organisation (JPO) with empty coffins demanding justice for those killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Jiribam.

Rally in Manipur
Rally in Manipur Photo: PTI
After days of violence and bloodshed in Manipur, Chief Minister Biren Singh for the first time spoke about the escalating situation.

Expressing grief over the recent killing of six people by suspected Kuki militants in the conflict-hit northeastern state's Jiribam, Singh on Tuesday asserted that his government would not rest until the culprits are brought to justice.

Terming the recent killings a crime against humanity in a video message shared on X, the chief minister said, "Today, I stand here with profound sadness and anger to condemn the horrific killings of three innocent children and three innocent women by Kuki terrorists after being taken hostage at Jiribam."

The CM also said, "Such barbaric acts have no place in any civilized society. Let me assure you that the hunt for these terrorists is currently underway and they will be brought to justice very soon. We will not rest until they are held accountable for their inhuman actions."

Singh also mentioned that operations were underway for the killers of three women and three children whose bodies were recovered from a river in Jiribam district last week.

ALSO READ | Manipur: Amit Shah Holds Key Meeting; Headless Body Of Child Found In Jiribam River

He also thanked Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) personnel for their "swift action in Jiribam which resulted in killing of 10 millitants''.

Curfew, internet broadband suspension lifted in Imphal

Meanwhile curfew has been relaxed in three Imphal Valley districts on Tuesday. Suspension on broadband internet has been lifted as well, but with conditions.

The development came a day after hundreds of people took part in peaceful rallies organised in Churachandpur by Joint Philanthropic Organisation (JPO) with empty coffins demanding justice for those killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Jiribam.

Moreover, members of various civil society organisations also held a rally in Imphal West district to protest the reimposition of AFSPA in Manipur's six police station areas, including violence-hit Jiribam. The procession was, however, stopped by the police at Keisampat junction.

On Wednesday, prohibitory orders were relaxed in Imphal East and West, and Kakching districts from 5 am to 10 am to facilitate the purchase of essential items. According to PTI, the notifications issued by district administrations suggested that the development came "in view of improvement in law and order."

According to an order issued by Home Commissioner N Ashok Kumar, three days after imposing a ban, the Manipur government conditionally lifted the suspension on broadband services after taking into avvount the hardships faced by common people, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and other offices. Mobile internet services, however, remained suspended.

However, restrictions on large-scale gatherings or movement of persons or sit-ins continued to remain imposed.

ALSO READ | Manipur: Protesters Vandalise Houses Of MLAs After 6 Bodies Found; Curfew Imposed In Imphal Valley

CM Biren Singh vs Congress: A blame game

While the atmosphere of violence is reaching its peak on days following the gunfight in Jiribam, a political blame game is taking place between Chief Minister N Biren Singh and the Congress over the present crisis in Manipur.

The political mudslinging further intensified when the chief minister slammed Congress leader P Chidambaram over his X post "calling for division of the state".

Speaking to reporters, Singh said, "I am surprised to see his post mentioning the division of Manipur and accusing the chief minister for the present crisis. Chidambaram is the root cause of the present crisis. When he was the Union home minister and O Ibobi Singh the CM, they brought a Myanmarese named T Guite, a person who contested elections in Myanmar and is the chairman of Zomi Revolutionary Army."

Responsing to the accusation, Chidambaram blamed the chief minister and called for his removal while claiming, "Meiteis, Kuki-Zo and Nagas can live together in one state only if they have genuine regional autonomy".

However, the X post was later removed after Manipur Congress chief Keisham Meghachandra requested him to delete it amid the escalating situation in Manipur.

NDA MLAs plan for 'mass operation'

In a separate development, 27 MLAs of the ruling BJP-led NDA held a meeting on Monday night where they adopted resolutions calling for a "mass operation" within seven days against the Kuki militants responsible for killing six women and children in Jiribam, according to PTI.

According to their statement, the MLAs also demanded that the Kuki militants responsible for the killings be declared as 'unlawful organisation' and that the case be handed over to the NIA immediately.

If the resolutions taken are not implemented within the specified period, all the NDA legislators will decide the further course of action in consultation with the people of Manipur, it said.

ALSO READ | Manipur: A State Under Siege

Imphal Valley-based Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), however, expressed dissatisfaction with the MLAs' resolutions and gave a 24-hour ultimatum to review those, failing which they threatened to intensify their stir.

