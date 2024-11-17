National

Manipur: Protesters Vandalise Houses Of MLAs After 6 Bodies Found; Curfew Imposed In Imphal Valley

The Manipur government has requested the Centre to review and withdraw Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act from areas falling under the jurisdiction of six police stations in the state.

Manipur violence
People in Manipur engaged in violent protests after six bodies of missing persons were found in Jiribam district. Photo: PTI
Manipur witnessed an escalation of the ongoing unrest in the state on Saturday especially in Jiribam after six bodies of the missing persons including infants were found days after a gunfight killed 11 militants in the district.

The protesters came to the streets and also vandalised the houses of several legislators including the son-in-law of Manipur CM Biren Singh.

Manipur Unrest | Top Points

  • The bodies of two women and a child, who had been missing since Monday from a camp for the displaced, were recovered from Barak River in Jiribam on Saturday, while three other bodies, including a woman and two children, were found on Friday night.

  • The recovered were sent to Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) in Assam for post-mortem examinations.

  • Hundreds of people protested in different parts of Imphal valley on Saturday including women protesters blocking the main roads in Kwakeithel area and Sagolband Tera in the Imphal West district.

  • Police had to resort to lathi charge outside the Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) on Saturday as family members of 10 suspected militants, killed in a gunfight with security personnel in Manipur's Jiribam district, clashed with the forces demanding that the bodies be handed over to them.

  • The Union Home Ministry on Saturday issued a statement saying, "The security scenario in Manipur has remained fragile for the past few days. Armed miscreants from both communities in conflict have been indulging in violence leading to unfortunate loss of lives and disruption in public order."

  • The Home Ministry assured that action will be taken against anyone trying to indulge in violent and disruptive activities. It said important cases have been handed over to the NIA for effective investigation.

  • "The security forces have been directed to take necessary steps to restore order and peace. Strict action would be initiated against anyone trying to indulge in violent and disruptive activities," the statement added.

  • A mob stormed the residence of Health and Family Welfare Minister Sapam Ranjan at Lamphel Sanakeithel in Imphal West district. When questioned about the reason for the vandalism, Lamphel Sanakeithel Development Authority's representative David told reporters, "Sapam assured us that the issues related to the killing of six persons will be discussed at a cabinet meeting and that the minister will tender his resignation if the government fails to honour the sentiment of the public."

  • Protesters also stormed the residence of Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Minister L Susindro Singh in Imphal East district and also targeted he residence of Y Khemchand, the minister for Municipal Administration Housing Development, in Singjamei area in Imphal West district.

  • Agitators in Sagolband area in Imphal West district gathered in front of the residence of BJP MLA RK Imo, who is also the son-in-law of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, and raised slogans demanding an "appropriate response from the government" and urging the authorities to "arrest the culprits within 24 hours" as they set ablaze the property of the legislator.

  • At Keisampat Bridge, tear gas shells were fired to disperse protesters who were attempting to march towards several buildings, including Raj Bhavan, and the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

  • Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi ordered temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services in the "territorial jurisdiction of currently affected districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi and Churachandpur for two days with effect from 5.15 pm on Saturday.

  • The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an apex body representing civil society organisations of Imphal valley, demanded military action on militants within 24 hours.

  • Curfew was imposed for an indefinite period in Imphal East and West, Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kakching districts of Imphal valley "due to developing law and order situation", he said.

  • The state administration suspended internet services temporarily in seven districts in the wake of protesters storming the residences of state ministers and MLAs.

