National

Manipur: A State Under Siege

Manipur has been engulfed in violence for over a year, with the crisis remaining unresolved and the government facing constant criticism for its perceived inaction. Outlook has dealt with the conflict in the state in its earlier issues.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Outlook Magazine Inferno issue
Outlook Magazine Inferno issue
info_icon

Ethic tensions in Manipur have once again reached a boiling point, with violence erupting across the state. A curfew has been imposed, and internet services remain suspended. Protesters have taken to the streets, ransacking and burning the homes of legislators.

The ethnic clashes has had a political fallout, with the National People's Party (NPP) withdrawing its support to the BJP government. The Conrad Sangma led NPP said the Biren Singh-led government has "completely failed to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy”. The BJP, which has a 37-seat majority and other allies in the 60-seat Manipur Assembly, does not face an immediate threat to its government.

Meanwhile, a high level meeting held by Unio Home Minister Amit Shah is believed to be under way on the situation in Manipur.

This round of violence in Manipur has been marked by a series of brutal back-and-forth attacks earlier this month. On November 7, suspected Meitei militants killed a woman from the Hmar tribe, with her husband alleging she was raped before being murdered. Days later, on November 9, suspected Kuki militants shot dead a 34-year-old Meitei woman farmer while she was working in a paddy field. The violence escalated on November 11 when security forces killed at least 11 suspected Kuki militants in an encounter in Jiribam following incidents of militants torching shops, attacking houses, a CRPF camp, and a local police station.

Later, six members of a Meitei family—three women and three children—were reportedly abducted by armed Kuki militants in Jiribam. Over the past few days, several bodies have been discovered, though identification remains pending. On Friday, the decomposed bodies of a woman and her grandson were found in a river, a week after their reported abduction from a relief camp. In a separate incident, the bodies of a woman and a young girl were found in a gunny sack washed ashore in Assam’s Barak River on Sunday. A total of six bodies, including those of children, are currently at a hospital in Cachar district, as reported by The Print on Sunday.

Manipur has been engulfed in violence for over a year, with the crisis remaining unresolved and the government facing constant criticism for its perceived inaction. Ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities first erupted on May 3, 2023, leaving residents grappling with fear and uncertainty.

In June 2023, Outlook released its “Inferno” issue, on the violent clashes erupting in Manipur. Executive Editor at The Frontier Manipur, Paojel Chaoba wrote of the “deceptive calm” which had settled after two weeks of heavy violence. The story warned of the possibility of “future conflicts” as the “wounds inflicted over the past few days wait(ed) to heal”.

Rakhi Bose who visited the war-torn state wrote how women, elderly and children were the worst affected by the violent clashes in Manipur, who now face an uncertain future. She also covered a story asking the question which haunted everyone, where was the government as Manipur burned?

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: Jahandad Claims First Wicket, Stoinis Powers AUS To 77/2 In 8.4 Overs
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Nitish Kumar Reddy Likely To Make Test Debut In Perth - Report
  3. England Vs West Indies, 5th T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain; ENG Clinch Series 3-1
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Fit-Again Rahul 'Ready' To Open In Perth After Injury Scare
  5. MS Dhoni Coin Alert: Did RBI Issue New INR 7 Denomination To Honour Former Captain - PIB Has Something Interesting To Say
Football News
  1. Italy 1-3 France, Nations League: ITA 'On Right Track' Despite Defeat – Spalletti
  2. Israel 1-0 Belgium, Nations League: Domenico Tedesco Blames Injuries After Shock Defeat
  3. ENG Vs IRE: Kane Leads Three Lions To Win
  4. Nations League: Adrien Rabiot Scores Twice As France Beat Italy 3-1, Win Group A2
  5. Wales Vs Iceland Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Matchday 6
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Defeats Fritz In Italy To Land Major Honour
  2. Rafael Nadal Farewell Match Guide: All You Need To Know About Spanish Legend's Davis Cup Finals Appearance
  3. Rafael Nadal’s Last Serve: 'Gracias, Rafa' - Legend Bids Farewell At Davis Cup Finals On Home Soil
  4. ATP Finals: Victorious Jannik Sinner 'Surprised' Himself With 2024 Success
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Helps Great Britain Beat Canada, Reach Semi-Finals
Hockey News
  1. India Announce 20-Member Squad For Men's Junior Asia Cup: Amir Ali To Lead Coach PR Sreejesh's Side
  2. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match
  3. India Vs Japan Semi-Final, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Unbeaten Hosts Start As Favourites
  4. India Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Between IND And JPN
  5. China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 1 Between CHN And MAS

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Manipur: A State Under Siege
  2. Election Wrap: EC Orders Removal Of Jharkhand BJP Video; MVA Has Many CM Faces, Says Congress
  3. Karnataka Govt Planning To Sue Maharashtra Govt Over 'False' Advertisements For Guarantee Schemes
  4. SC Orders Swift Review Of Mercy Plea By Convict In Beant Singh's Murder Case
  5. 'Not An Easy Decision': Kailash Gahlot Joins BJP A Day After Quitting AAP
Entertainment News
  1. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
  2. Tiger Shroff Announces Release Date Of Baaghi 4 With Blood-Soaked Poster
  3. Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Gets Release Date; Will Arrive In Theatres In October 2025
  4. Pushpa 2 Trailer: Allu Arjun Turns 'Wildfire', Has Explosive Showdown With Fahadh Faasil
  5. Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig Wins Title Of 73rd Miss Universe
US News
  1. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  2. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
  3. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  4. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  5. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
World News
  1. Sri Lanka: President Dissanayake Opts For Smaller, 21-Member Cabinet
  2. Fact Check: Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei In A Coma? Here's What We Know
  3. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  4. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Strikes Kill 42 In Gaza, Hezbollah Spokesman In Beirut; Pope Francis Order Probe On 'Genocide'
  5. Ukraine War: Biden Approves Use Of Long-Range Missiles; Russia Launches A Fierce Missile & Drone Attack
Latest Stories
  1. Election Wrap: EC Orders Removal Of Jharkhand BJP Video; MVA Has Many CM Faces, Says Congress
  2. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
  3. Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: Jahandad Claims First Wicket, Stoinis Powers AUS To 77/2 In 8.4 Overs
  4. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match
  5. G20 Summit 2024 Kicks Off In Brazil; Climate Change, Gaza War & More On Agenda | Details
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 18, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  7. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Strikes Kill 42 In Gaza, Hezbollah Spokesman In Beirut; Pope Francis Order Probe On 'Genocide'
  8. Delhi Pollution: GRAP IV, Online Classes And Orange Alert Enforced As Air Quality Worsens