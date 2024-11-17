National

NPP Withdraws Support From BJP-led State Govt, Amit Shah Reviews Situation In Manipur | Latest

The NPP withdrew from the coalition citing dissatisfaction over poor handling of the situation by the BJP-led government. Meanwhile, Amit Shah reached Manipur and convened a meeting with top security officials to review the situation.

Manipur protests violence
Members of Khwairamband Ima Keithel Joint Coordinating Committee for Peace (KIKJCCP) stage a protest over the alleged killing of three persons, in Imphal, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. Photo: PTI
In an official letter addressed to BJP national president JP Nadda, the National People's Party (NPP) expressed its dissatisfaction with the handling of the ongoing ethnic violence by the BJP-led government. Led by Conrad Sangma, the party has withdrawn its support citing “deep concern” over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, which has plagued the state since May 2023. 

However, since the BJP itself has a full majority, the NPP's withdrawal will not affect the stability of the government in the state. In the 60-member legislative assembly, the BJP currently holds 37 seats, well above the 31-seat halfway mark, with additional backing from the Janata Dal (United), the Naga People's Front, and independent legislators.

npp withdraws from bjp coalition in manipur
The NPP's letter to the BJP president JP Nadda. Photo: National People's Party
The NPP’s decision to pull out of the coalition has come after protests and fresh violence broke out, particularly following the recovery of bodies of women and children. According to the NPP, the Manipur government, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, has completely failed to control the ethnic violence in the state and restore normalcy. The letter, issued on Sunday, stated that the state government’s inability to control violence and prevent the loss of innocent lives had left the party no choice but to withdraw its support with immediate effect.

Amit Shah reviews security situation in Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a meeting with top security officials on Sunday to review the state’s security situation. As per a report by news agency PTI, sources confirmed that Shah has directed authorities to take all necessary measures to restore peace in the region. 

He is expected to hold another detailed meeting with top officers on Monday and take further steps.

Shah had canceled his election rallies in Maharashtra in the wake of escalating tensions in Manipur.

The ongoing ethnic strife between the Meitei and Kuki communities has seen more than 200 people killed since May 2023, and the violence remains unchecked despite several efforts to quell it.

