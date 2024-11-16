Jhansi Hospital Fire, Delhi Pollution, Trump Cabinet Picks And More | November 16 News Wrap

Hello, readers! We bring you the top stories of the day with this news wrap. Today's rundown includes how sexual abuse and rape are being used as weapons of civil war in Sudan.
In other news, a massive fire at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, killed at least 10 children. Additionally, Delhi’s toxic AQI levels continue to engulf the national capital in a blanket of smog.
Here is a look at the top stories for November 16:
Jhansi Hospital Fire: 10 Children Dead, Mostly Newborns
A massive fire at Uttar Pradesh's Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi on late Friday night claimed the lives of at least 10 children, mostly newborns, while 16 others are battling for life. According to the officials, the fire at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) broke out possibly due to an electrical short circuit.
Delhi Enters Day 4 Of 'Severe' AQI
Delhi woke up to a smog-covered sky with an Air Quality Index in the 'Severe' category for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday. To combat the pollution, Delhi government has announced staggered timings for their employees till February 2025 and the LG V K Saxena has approved it.
Some other steps taken by the Delhi government include extra Metro trips, ban on construction work, dedicated shuttle buses for government employees and primary schools being shut.
War Against Women: Sexual Abuse, Rape Used As Weapons Of War In Sudan
Widespread sexual violence has become a tragic hallmark of Sudan's ongoing civil war. Reports of sexual slavery markets, unprovoked kidnappings, rape, mutilation, and the murder of female civilians are some of the examples of the inexplicable violence against women in Sudan. he ongoing battle between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is one of the most underreported conflicts globally.
Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
Speaking at a gala hosted at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Thursday, Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy declared their intent to take a “chainsaw” to inefficiency in Washington.
Ramaswamy, a former Republican presidential candidate who withdrew to support Trump promised a radical restructuring of federal agencies, slashing regulations, and cutting wasteful spending through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
Vijender Singh Challenges Floyd Mayweather To Fight In India After Mike Tyson-Jake Paul Showdown
The Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul madness was just settling in when Indian Olympics bronze medallist boxer Vijender Singh made a bold announcement on November 16.
Following Paul's dominant victory over Tyson, Singh challenged Floyd Mayweather for a boxing match in India via the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The 2008 Olympic bronze medalist took to social media with a playful tweet: "Let's do a fight with Floyd Mayweather in INDIA."