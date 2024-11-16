National

Jhansi Hospital Fire, Delhi Pollution, Trump Cabinet Picks And More | November 16 News Wrap

November 16 News Wrap: Top stories of the day include a massive fire at a hospital in Jhansi, the worsening AQI levels in Delhi NCR, and more.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
NICU department Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College Jhansi fire broke out
Visual from the NICU department of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi where the fire broke out Photo: PTI
info_icon

Hello, readers! We bring you the top stories of the day with this news wrap. Today's rundown includes how sexual abuse and rape are being used as weapons of civil war in Sudan.

In other news, a massive fire at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, killed at least 10 children. Additionally, Delhi’s toxic AQI levels continue to engulf the national capital in a blanket of smog.

Here is a look at the top stories for November 16:

Jhansi Hospital Fire: 10 Children Dead, Mostly Newborns

A massive fire at Uttar Pradesh's Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi on late Friday night claimed the lives of at least 10 children, mostly newborns, while 16 others are battling for life. According to the officials, the fire at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) broke out possibly due to an electrical short circuit. READ FULL STORY

Delhi Enters Day 4 Of 'Severe' AQI

Delhi woke up to a smog-covered sky with an Air Quality Index in the 'Severe' category for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday. To combat the pollution, Delhi government has announced staggered timings for their employees till February 2025 and the LG V K Saxena has approved it.

Some other steps taken by the Delhi government include extra Metro trips, ban on construction work, dedicated shuttle buses for government employees and primary schools being shut. READ FULL STORY

War Against Women: Sexual Abuse, Rape Used As Weapons Of War In Sudan

Widespread sexual violence has become a tragic hallmark of Sudan's ongoing civil war. Reports of sexual slavery markets, unprovoked kidnappings, rape, mutilation, and the murder of female civilians are some of the examples of the inexplicable violence against women in Sudan. he ongoing battle between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is one of the most underreported conflicts globally. READ FULL STORY 

Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far

Speaking at a gala hosted at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Thursday, Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy declared their intent to take a “chainsaw” to inefficiency in Washington.

Ramaswamy, a former Republican presidential candidate who withdrew to support Trump promised a radical restructuring of federal agencies, slashing regulations, and cutting wasteful spending through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). READ FULL STORY

Vijender Singh Challenges Floyd Mayweather To Fight In India After Mike Tyson-Jake Paul Showdown

The Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul madness was just settling in when Indian Olympics bronze medallist boxer Vijender Singh made a bold announcement on November 16.

Following Paul's dominant victory over Tyson, Singh challenged Floyd Mayweather for a boxing match in India via the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The 2008 Olympic bronze medalist took to social media with a playful tweet: "Let's do a fight with Floyd Mayweather in INDIA." READ FULL STORY 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Undergoes Scans In Australia Amid Injury Concerns - Report
  2. AUS Vs PAK Live Score, 2nd T20I: Spencer Johnson's Fifer Helps Australia Beat Pakistan By 13 Runs At SCG
  3. Gautam Gambhir's 'Prickly' Coaching Style: Tim Paine Warns Of A 'Long Summer' For India In Australia
  4. IND Vs RSA 4th T20I: Samson, Tilak Smash Splendid Centuries As Records Tumble In Johannesburg
  5. 'Los Angeles Doesn't Have A Cricket Venue,' So What? LA28 Chairman Is Ready To Find The Right Place
Football News
  1. Honduras 2-0 Mexico, CONCACAF Nations League: El Tri Boss Aguirre Struck By Beer Can After Defeat
  2. Uruguay 3-2 Colombia: Last-gasp Win Will 'Bring Everyone Closer', Says Marcelo Bielsa
  3. Ruben Amorim Wants Manchester United Players To Be Inspired By Club's History
  4. Scotland 1-0 Croatia, UEFA Nations League: John McGinn’s Late Strike Secures Vital Victory
  5. Scotland 1-0 Croatia, UEFA Nations League: Steve Clarke Hails Solid Tartan Army
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Casper Ruud, Semi-Final 2 Live Streaming, ATP Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch Tennis Match
  2. ATP Finals: Ruud Survives Rublev Test To Enter Semis, Knocks Alcaraz Out
  3. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Swiatek, Raducanu Help Poland, Great Britain Advance
  4. Alexander Zverev Vs Taylor Fritz Live Streaming, ATP Finals: When, Where To Watch 1st Semi-Final On TV And Online
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Perfect Zverev Downs Alcaraz To Reach Semi-finals
Hockey News
  1. India 2-0 China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Sangita, Salima Strike As IND Take Control Against CHN In Q3
  2. KOR Vs THA, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: South Korea Claim First Win With 4-0 Victory Over Thailand
  3. MAS Vs JPN, Hockey Women's ACT Highlights: Japan Defeat Malaysia 2-1 To Secure First Win After Series Of Draws
  4. India Thrash Thailand 13-0 To Continue Women's Asian Champions Trophy Winning Run - In Pics
  5. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jhansi Hospital Fire, Delhi Pollution, Trump Cabinet Picks And More | November 16 News Wrap
  2. Jhansi Hospital Fire: Prez, PM Condole Deaths Of Infants; Three-Tier Probe Ordered | Top Points
  3. Sukhbir Singh Badal Resigns As President Of Shiromani Akali Dal
  4. Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan Chowk Named After Birsa Munda | A Look At The Renaming Wave Of Recent Times
  5. Chhattisgarh: 5 Naxals Killed, 2 Security Personnel Injured In Bastar Encounter During Anti-Naxal Ops
Entertainment News
  1. Tamil Filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah Dies Of Liver Failure
  2. Deadpool & Wolverine On Disney+ Hotstar To Freedom at Midnight On SonyLiv – Top 5 OTT Picks For This Weekend
  3. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  4. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
  5. Abhilash Sharma’s Swaha To Have Its India Premiere At The International Film Festival Of Kerala 2024
US News
  1. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  2. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  3. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  4. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  5. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
World News
  1. Jhansi Hospital Fire, Delhi Pollution, Trump Cabinet Picks And More | November 16 News Wrap
  2. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  3. Sexual Abuse, Rape Used As Weapons Of War In Sudan | War Against Women
  4. US To Return 1,440 Stolen Antiquities Valued Rs 83 Crores To India
  5. Israeli Strikes Kill 11 As Lebanon Ceasefire Efforts Appear To Gain Steam
Latest Stories
  1. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  2. Decoding Your Birth Date: The Hidden Numerological Insights Behind Your Birthday
  3. MAS Vs JPN, Hockey Women's ACT Highlights: Japan Defeat Malaysia 2-1 To Secure First Win After Series Of Draws
  4. Horoscope For November 16, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Delhi Enters Day 4 Of 'Severe' AQI; Govt Announces Staggered Timings For Employees
  6. Weekly Horoscope For November 17th To November 23rd: Learn About The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson Highlights: 'El Gallo' Beats Legend By Unanimous Decision In One-Sided Bout; Netflix Stream Unwieldy
  8. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Day 4 Round 5: Bengal Beat MP By 11 Runs; Karnataka, Vidarbha, Kerala All Settle For Draws