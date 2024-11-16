Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far

Speaking at a gala hosted at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Thursday, Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy declared their intent to take a “chainsaw” to inefficiency in Washington.
Ramaswamy, a former Republican presidential candidate who withdrew to support Trump promised a radical restructuring of federal agencies, slashing regulations, and cutting wasteful spending through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
Ramaswamy asserted their commitment to streamlining operations and holding the federal government accountable for its size and scope, indicating possible job cuts.
“Elon Musk and I are in a position to start the mass deportations of millions of unelected federal bureaucrats out of the D.C. bureaucracy. And I don't know if you've got to know Elon yet, but he doesn't bring a chisel, he brings a chainsaw, and we're going to be taking it to that bureaucracy,” a report by India Today quoted Ramaswamy.
The chainsaw metaphor, often associated with bold economic reforms, is likely a nod to Argentine President Javier Milei, who campaigned wielding a chainsaw to dismantle his country’s bloated bureaucracy.
Ramaswamy’s emphasis on direct action and efficiency is central to the mission of DOGE, which aims to “slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies,” according to Trump’s announcement.
Designed to “shave the size” of the government
Despite operating outside of the official government structure, DOGE is set to have a significant influence on US policy, thanks to the ambitious plans of its co-leaders. The initiative has been described as a “massive reorganization” designed to “shave the size of government” and ensure that federal agencies operate with the efficiency of private corporations. The duo, who share a history of challenging conventional approaches to business and technology, are determined to bring that same mindset to Washington.
Ramaswamy stressed the importance of transparency, stating that the pair would keep the American public informed through weekly “Dogecasts” streamed live on X, the social media platform owned by Musk.
“Our goal is to shave the size of government and to be as transparent as possible with the public. We are assembling the brightest minds in the country. This is the equivalent of a modern Manhattan Project” India Today quoted Ramaswamy.
The initiative is also appealing to high-performing individuals, with DOGE seeking “super high-IQ, small-government revolutionaries” willing to dedicate more than 80 hours per week to cost-cutting and restructuring.
Applicants are asked to message DOGE directly on X, with Elon Musk and Ramaswamy personally reviewing the top candidates.
Critiques fear DOGE’s approach
While the initiative has drawn enthusiastic support from many conservatives, critics warn that DOGE's aggressive approach could destabilize essential government functions, especially in areas such as national security, public health, and law enforcement. However, Ramaswamy dismissed these concerns, arguing that the cuts were necessary for innovation and fiscal responsibility.
“We’ve been taught to believe that we’re a nation in decline, but last week proved otherwise,” he said, referring to the momentum of his campaign and Trump's re-election. “DOGE's job is to create a government of a size and scope that our Founders would be proud of.”
Trump’s Cabinet 2.0: Key nominees so far
Trump has announced several candidates for his second term cabinets and many of them reflect Trump’s focus on loyalty and his “America First” agenda. Among the standout names are Marco Rubio, who has been selected as Secretary of State, and Matt Gaetz, nominated as Attorney General. Other key picks include former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence and Fox News personality Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense.
Trump’s latest pick is Karoline Leavitt, 27, who would become White House Press Secretary, replacing Karine Jean-Pierre when Trump takes office in January 2025. Trump praised Leavitt for her work as National Press Secretary on his campaign, saying, “Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator.”
Trump’s cabinet picks so far
White House Chief of Staff: Susie Wiles
Secretary of State: Marco Rubio
Attorney General: Matt Gaetz
Secretary of Health and Human Services: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Secretary of Defense: Pete Hegseth
Secretary of Veterans Affairs: Doug Collins
Director of National Intelligence: Tulsi Gabbard
Secretary of Homeland Security: Kristi Noem
CIA Director: John Ratcliffe
Interior Secretary: Doug Burgum
Department of Government Efficiency: Elon Musk & Vivek Ramaswamy
White House Press Secretary: Karoline Leavitt