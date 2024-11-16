National

10 Children Dead, 16 Critical In Jhansi Hospital Fire

Taking cognisance of the tragic hospital fire in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials of the district administration to ensure proper treatment to the injured.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Visuals from the NICU department of Jhansi Medical College Hospital where the fire broke out
Visuals from the NICU department of Jhansi Medical College Hospital where the fire broke out Photo: PTI
info_icon

A massive fire at Uttar Pradesh's Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi claimed the lives of at least 10 children on late Friday night while 16 others are battling for life. According to the officials, the fire at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) broke out possibly due to an electrical short circuit.

Several purported visuals have emerged on social media showing panic-struck patients and their caretakers being evacuated with the aid of police personnel in rescue and relief measures.

Upon receiving information, a team of firefighters was rushed to the spot while senior officers of the district also reached the medical college, Jhansi police said in a brief statement on social media.

Many children from the outer part of the NICU were rescued, along with some of those who were in the interior part. Less critical patients are admitted in the outer section of the NICU while the more critical patients are kept in the interior part.

ALSO READ | Gwalior: Patient Dies Due To Fire In Hospital's AC Unit, Claims Family; Management Denies Charge

What did the officials say?

Talking to PTI, District Magistrate (DM) Avinash Kumar told that the fire broke out around 10.45 pm on Friday in the NICU of the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, possibly due to an electrical short circuit.

"Prima facie there is information of the death of 10 children," the DM said.

Divisional Commissioner Jhansi Bimal Kumar Dubey also reached the spot around midnight. According to him, there were about 30 children in the interior section of the NICU and most of them were rescued.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jhansi Sudha Singh on Saturday said another 16 children who suffered injuries in the episode were undergoing treatment. There were over 50 children admitted in the NICU when the incident took place.

ALSO READ | Andhra Pradesh Pharma Fire: 17 Dead, 33 Injured, CM Naidu Visits Hospital; Ex-Gratia Announced

CM Adityanath takes action

Taking cognisance of the tragic incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials of the district administration to ensure proper treatment to the injured.

"The death of children in an accident that took place in the NICU of the medical college located in Jhansi district is extremely sad and heartbreaking. District administration and concerned officials have been instructed to conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing," he posted on X

According to PTI, the chief minister also directed the district administration officials and the fire brigade vehicles to reach the spot and expedite the relief work.

Following the CM's order, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, travelled to Jhansi to supervise the rescue operation. The state's principal secretary of health was accompanying Pathak on the directions of Adityanath, an official statement said.

The CM also sought a report on the matter within 12 hours from Divisional Commissioner Bimal Kumar Dubey and Deputy Inspector General (Jhansi police range) Kalanidhi Naithani.

ALSO READ | Delhi Hospital Fire: LG VK Saxena Orders ACB Probe; Police To Examine Call Records Of Owners, On-Duty Doctors

Delhi children hospital fire

Back in May, seven newborns were killed in a similar fire incident at Delhi's Baby Care New Born Hospital. The tragedy underscored several lapses in safety measures at the hospital as it lacked adequate fire extinguishers and an emergency exit. Moreover, the on-duty doctor at the time of the accident was not qualified to treat newborns.

The fire, as per a report by NDTV, quickly intensified due to the presence of numerous oxygen cylinders that began to explode.

Furthermore, the licence issued to the hospital by the Directorate General of Health Services or DGHS also expired on March 31, nearly two months before the accident.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I Highlights: Samson, Tilak Celebrate Record-Breaking Night With 3-1 Series Triumph
  2. IND Vs RSA 4th T20I: Samson, Tilak Smash Splendid Centuries As Records Tumble In Johannesburg
  3. IPL 2025 Player Auction List Announced: Pant, Iyer In First Marquee Set; Rahul In Second
  4. Sanju Samson Becomes First Player Ever To Score Three T20I Centuries In A Calendar Year
  5. ICC Champions Trophy Tour In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir - Global Body Takes Action After BCCI Objection
Football News
  1. Scotland 1-0 Croatia, UEFA Nations League: Steve Clarke Hails Solid Tartan Army
  2. New Manchester United Boss Ruben Amorim Says He Needs To Win To Be Afforded Time
  3. Pogba And Juventus Agree To Terminate Contract Despite Reduction In Doping Ban
  4. England Vs Ireland Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League: When And Where To Watch
  5. Germany Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League: When And Where To Watch
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals: Ruud Survives Rublev Test To Enter Semis, Knocks Alcaraz Out
  2. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Swiatek, Raducanu Help Poland, Great Britain Advance
  3. Alexander Zverev Vs Taylor Fritz, ATP Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 1st Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Perfect Zverev Downs Alcaraz To Reach Semi-finals
  5. Nick Kyrgios Confirms Return To Competitive Tennis At Brisbane International
Hockey News
  1. India Thrash Thailand 13-0 To Continue Women's Asian Champions Trophy Winning Run - In Pics
  2. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  4. India Vs China, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  5. IND-W Vs THA-W Hockey Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Thailand By 13-0 In Rajgir, Qualify For Semis

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 10 Children Dead, 16 Critical In Jhansi Hospital Fire
  2. Why The Demand For Statehood In J&K Is A Bad Precedent
  3. Lodge FIR Against Reel Creators If They Pose Safety Threat: Railway Board To Zones
  4. Article 370 In Maharashtra Elections: Congress And Its Ally NC At Odds
  5. Maharashtra Polls: Vidarbha Farmers’ Suicides and Political Silence
Entertainment News
  1. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  2. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
  3. Abhilash Sharma’s Swaha To Have Its India Premiere At The International Film Festival Of Kerala 2024
  4. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  5. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
US News
  1. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  2. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  3. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  4. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  5. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
World News
  1. Iranian Official Meets Musk In A Possible step to ease tensions with Trump
  2. Indian Students Protest Against Oxford Union’s Kashmir Debate
  3. Russia Bans Child-Free 'Propaganda'; Threatens Freedom Of Women, LGBTQ Community
  4. West Asia: Israel Kills 28 In Gaza In 24 Hours; Bombing Intensifies In Lebanon | Latest
  5. 'It's Got To Stop': US Prez Trump On Ending Russia-Ukraine War
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Highlights: Shami Takes Four On Comeback, Baroda Win Big Against Meghalaya