National

Delhi Hospital Fire: LG VK Saxena Orders ACB Probe; Police To Examine Call Records Of Owners, On-Duty Doctors

After the devastating fire at a neonatal hospital fire, Delhi's Lt Governor VK Saxena has directed the Anti-Corruption Bureau to conduct a probe into the registrations and regulatory management of all private nursing homes in the national capital.

PTI
Delhi LG Orders ACB Probe Into Registrations Private Nursing Homes After Death Of 7 Babies In Hospital Fire Photo: PTI
info_icon

After the devastating fire at a neonatal hospital fire, Delhi's Lt Governor VK Saxena has directed the Anti-Corruption Bureau to conduct a probe into the registrations and regulatory management of all private nursing homes in the national capital.

In his note to the chief secretary of the ACB branch, LG Saxena stated - "I have taken a very stern view in the matter. Though this is a transferred subject, in larger public interest, I am forced to step in, on account of the lack of seriousness on part of authorities entrusted with these responsibilities."

The Delhi LG further noted that there are around 1,190 nursing homes in New Delhi, of which a quarter are operating without valid registration. The ACB has been directed to "undertake a comprehensive inquiry into the registration of nursing homes in the city to assess how many nursing homes are functioning without valid registrations and whether those which have valid registration are complying with prescribed norms as provided under Delhi Nursing Homes Registration Act, 1953, and the rules made thereunder."

On Saturday night, a fire broke out at Baby Care New Born Hospital in Vivek Vihar, killing at least seven newborn babies. The fire, which erupted around 11.32 pm, intensified after five oxygen cylinders exploded. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the hospital had been operating without a licence and a Fire department clearance.

The ACB probe ordered by the Delhi LG will also work towards the to establish if the grant of registration or its renewal by the Health department is done after 100 per cent site inspection.

"Is there a proper check list to ensure whether the facility meets the requisite safety norms and has the medical infrastructure and professionals as provided under law? The ACB may also determine the connivance and complicity of concerned public servants of the Health department and bring out the criminal misconduct and negligence in this matter," the note further added.

"Even those nursing homes, which have a valid registration, may not be meeting the safety and regulatory standards as prescribed in The Delhi Nursing Homes Registration Act, 1953, and the rules made thereunder," he noted while issuing the directives of the probe.

Delhi Police To Examine Call Records Of Owner, Question On-Call Doctors

As per a report by PTI, Delhi Police will now be examining the calls and message records of the hospital owners Dr Naveen Khichi and Dr Akash. Dr Khichi's wife - who was the on-call doctor at the time of the incident will also be questions by officials.

The police added that the DGHS officials who take care of the jurisdiction in which the neonatal hospital operated.

"As a part of investigation we have taken their mobile phones to know about the call records and messages shared between them. We will also check that if any message was later deleted," a senior police official told PTI.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused Of Replacing Blood Sample Was Made Forensics HOD At Insistence Of Minister And MLA, Claims Hospital Dean
  2. 15 Injured As Heap Of Firecrackers Explodes During Lord Jagannath's Festival In Puri
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  4. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  5. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  2. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  3. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  4. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  5. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. South Korea Says North Korea Has Fired Barrage Of Missiles Toward Its Eastern Waters
  2. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  3. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  4. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  5. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress