Delhi Hospital Fire: LG VK Saxena Orders ACB Probe; Police To Examine Call Records Of Owners, On-Duty Doctors

After the devastating fire at a neonatal hospital fire, Delhi's Lt Governor VK Saxena has directed the Anti-Corruption Bureau to conduct a probe into the registrations and regulatory management of all private nursing homes in the national capital.
In his note to the chief secretary of the ACB branch, LG Saxena stated - "I have taken a very stern view in the matter. Though this is a transferred subject, in larger public interest, I am forced to step in, on account of the lack of seriousness on part of authorities entrusted with these responsibilities."
The Delhi LG further noted that there are around 1,190 nursing homes in New Delhi, of which a quarter are operating without valid registration. The ACB has been directed to "undertake a comprehensive inquiry into the registration of nursing homes in the city to assess how many nursing homes are functioning without valid registrations and whether those which have valid registration are complying with prescribed norms as provided under Delhi Nursing Homes Registration Act, 1953, and the rules made thereunder."
On Saturday night, a fire broke out at Baby Care New Born Hospital in Vivek Vihar, killing at least seven newborn babies. The fire, which erupted around 11.32 pm, intensified after five oxygen cylinders exploded. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the hospital had been operating without a licence and a Fire department clearance.
The ACB probe ordered by the Delhi LG will also work towards the to establish if the grant of registration or its renewal by the Health department is done after 100 per cent site inspection.
"Is there a proper check list to ensure whether the facility meets the requisite safety norms and has the medical infrastructure and professionals as provided under law? The ACB may also determine the connivance and complicity of concerned public servants of the Health department and bring out the criminal misconduct and negligence in this matter," the note further added.
"Even those nursing homes, which have a valid registration, may not be meeting the safety and regulatory standards as prescribed in The Delhi Nursing Homes Registration Act, 1953, and the rules made thereunder," he noted while issuing the directives of the probe.
Delhi Police To Examine Call Records Of Owner, Question On-Call Doctors
As per a report by PTI, Delhi Police will now be examining the calls and message records of the hospital owners Dr Naveen Khichi and Dr Akash. Dr Khichi's wife - who was the on-call doctor at the time of the incident will also be questions by officials.
The police added that the DGHS officials who take care of the jurisdiction in which the neonatal hospital operated.
"As a part of investigation we have taken their mobile phones to know about the call records and messages shared between them. We will also check that if any message was later deleted," a senior police official told PTI.