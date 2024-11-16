Delhi Enters Day 4 Of 'Severe' AQI; Govt Announces Staggered Timings For Employees

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the situation will improve further with higher wind speed on Saturday. In a press conference, Rai announced various steps the government took to deal with the crisis.

Steps Taken By Delhi Govt:

The government will run 106 shuttle buses and the Metro trains will make 60 extra trips daily to promote public transport.

A blanket ban on private construction and demolition activities while necessary government construction works will continue.

Government officials living across the city will be transported in 40 dedicated shuttle buses to discourage the use of private vehicles by them.

Commission for Air Quality Management announced these restrictions under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan, or GRAP.

Private BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles were banned from roads with violations inviting a penalty of Rs 20,000. Diesel and petrol inter-state buses from the NCR cities to Delhi are also banned.

The transport department has deployed 84 teams, with an additional 280 personnel for catching violators.