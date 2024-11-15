National

Delhi Pollution: Primary Schools Switch To Online Classes; GRAP 3 Measures In Place | Day 3 Of 'Severe' AQI

For the third consecutive day, Delhi continues to grapple with the adverse consequences of remaining in the 'severe' air quality zone with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 400 plus on Friday.

Air quality continues to remain in severe zone in Delhi
Air quality continues to remain in severe zone in Delhi Photo: PTI
Amid soaring air pollution in Delhi-NCR, Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday directed all schools to switch to online learning mode till further directions.

"Due to rising pollution levels, all primary schools in Delhi will be shifting to online classes, until further directions," Atishi, who also holds the education portfolio, said in a post on X.

Delhi AQI on 'Severe Zone': Day 3

On Wednesday, Delhi's air quality entered the dreaded 'severe' zone for the first time this season when the 24-hour AQI, recorded at 4 pm every day, stood at 418 while on Thursday it soared to 432.

According to an India Today report, 21 out of the 39 monitoring stations in Delhi recorded severe AQI levels on Friday. Morning data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) indicated four stations including Jahangirpuri, Bawana, Wazirpur, and Rohini fell under the deadly 'severe plus' category.

Air Quality Index of Delhi's Jahangirpuri at 'severe plus' zone Photo: Source: CPCB
CPCB defines an AQI reading of 0-50 as "good", and above 401 as "severe", which affects healthy people and "seriously impacts" those with existing diseases.

Satge-3 GRAP in place from Friday: What does that mean?

In view of the worsening conditions, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed stringent anti-pollution measures. In a bid to combat the adversities, the central pollution watchdog imposed restrictions under the third stage of the GRAP in Delhi-NCR.

The third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) prohibits all inter-state buses from NCR states, except electric vehicles, CNG vehicles and BS-VI diesel buses, from entering Delhi.

It also encompasses a stringent ban on construction and demolition activities, suspension of mining-related activities, consideration of shifting to online classes for students up to Class 5 and daily water sprinkling on major roads.

Under the third stage of the GRAP, there would be restrictions on the plying of BS-lll petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi and the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

