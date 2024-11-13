Delhi Pollution: Average AQI 'Very Poor AQI' For 15th Day; Unusually High Temp In November | Top Points

As The Quality Index (AQI) refuses to get better in the Delhi-NCR region, a dense layer of smog engulfed Delhi and its adjacent Noida, Ghaziabad, and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday morning as well. With this, the AQI continues to remain in the "very poor" category for 15 consecutive days since October 30, when it was recorded at 307.
A dense blanket of smog which was formed by smoky fog being trapped in the lower levels of the atmosphere led to a remarkably reduced visibility across the region making it difficult for the commuters to navigate through the roads.
Commenting on the prevailing situation, experts reportedly suggested that the hazy conditions are likely to persist into the evening and night.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average air quality index (AQI) remains in the “very poor” category while a report by Hindustan Times suggested that as per the Swiss air pollution monitor IQAir's live ratings, the AQI in Delhi was 1133 (hazardous) this morning, with PM2.5 as the main pollutant.
AQI across North India
In many parts of Punjab and Haryana, the air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category while it was 'very poor' in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Punjab witnessed 83 fresh farm fires, taking the total count to 7,112, data showed.
The AQI in Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, was recorded at 349 at 9pm, according to the CPCB's Sameer app, which provides hourly updates. In Punjab, Mandi Gobindgarh recorded an AQI of 269, Patiala 245, Ludhiana 233, Jalandhar 212 and Rupnagar 200.
In Haryana, the AQI was 291 in Kaithal, 272 in Jind, 267 in Panchkula, 240 in Sonipat, 236 in Bahadurgarh, 217 in Kurukshetra, 205 in Gurugram and 202 in Yamunanagar.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe" and above 450 "severe plus".
Factors behind pollution in Delhi
While transportation remains the biggest contributor in the exacerbating air conditions in Delhi, farm fires due to stubble burning remains another major factor to take into account. Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana after harvesting the paddy crop in October and November is often blamed for Delhi's rise in air pollution.
According to the Centre's Decision Support System for Air Quality Management, vehicular emissions will remain the top contributor to Delhi’s pollution over the next two days, with an estimated share of approximately 10 per cent. On Tuesday, it was 15.5 per cent.
Particulate Matter (PM): The primary pollutant
Particulates or atmospheric particulate matters (PM) are often defined as microscopic air pollutants made up of solid or liquid matter. From dust, dirt and smoke to soot and liquid droplets- all of them can be categorised under the tag of atmospheric particulate matter.
Presence of these microscopic particles in the atmosphere in exceeding levels often becomes the causative agent behind a number of serious threats to the human body including respiratory problems as they penetrate deep into the lungs, potentially leading to issues such as asthma, bronchitis and other respiratory diseases.
The term fine particles, or particulate matter 2.5 (PM 2.5) refers to the group of particulate matters present in the air that are two and a half microns or less in width while PM10 refers to a particulate matter that is 10 micrometre or less in diameter. The sources of PM10 include dust, pollen, mold, vehicle exhaust and industrial emissions.
Temperatures unusually high in November
Alongside the adversities caused by high AQI, the capital is also experiencing unusually-high temperatures this November as the specific weather conditions that bring winter are not aligning yet.
As of now, the daily maximum temperature continues to hover above 30 degrees Celsius, while nighttime temperatures range between 16 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius while in general, the mercury typically is known to remain between 10 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees Celsius during this time of the year.