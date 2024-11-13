National

Delhi Pollution: Average AQI 'Very Poor AQI' For 15th Day; Unusually High Temp In November | Top Points

A dense blanket of smog which was formed on Wednesdy morning by smoky fog being trapped in the lower levels of the atmosphere led to a remarkably reduced visibility across the Delhi-NCR making it difficult for the commuters to navigate through the roads.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Delhi pollution AQI Very Poor Smog Low Visibility
A thick layer of smog blankets Delhi-NCR on Wednesday morning Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook Photo
info_icon

As The Quality Index (AQI) refuses to get better in the Delhi-NCR region, a dense layer of smog engulfed Delhi and its adjacent Noida, Ghaziabad, and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday morning as well. With this, the AQI continues to remain in the "very poor" category for 15 consecutive days since October 30, when it was recorded at 307.

A dense blanket of smog which was formed by smoky fog being trapped in the lower levels of the atmosphere led to a remarkably reduced visibility across the region making it difficult for the commuters to navigate through the roads.

Commenting on the prevailing situation, experts reportedly suggested that the hazy conditions are likely to persist into the evening and night.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average air quality index (AQI) remains in the “very poor” category while a report by Hindustan Times suggested that as per the Swiss air pollution monitor IQAir's live ratings, the AQI in Delhi was 1133 (hazardous) this morning, with PM2.5 as the main pollutant.

ALSO READ | Govt Tests Drone-Based Mist Spraying, AQI 'Very Poor'; Centre Doubles Stubble Burning Fine | Delhi Pollution

AQI across North India

In many parts of Punjab and Haryana, the air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category while it was 'very poor' in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Punjab witnessed 83 fresh farm fires, taking the total count to 7,112, data showed.

The AQI in Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, was recorded at 349 at 9pm, according to the CPCB's Sameer app, which provides hourly updates. In Punjab, Mandi Gobindgarh recorded an AQI of 269, Patiala 245, Ludhiana 233, Jalandhar 212 and Rupnagar 200.

In Haryana, the AQI was 291 in Kaithal, 272 in Jind, 267 in Panchkula, 240 in Sonipat, 236 in Bahadurgarh, 217 in Kurukshetra, 205 in Gurugram and 202 in Yamunanagar.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe" and above 450 "severe plus".

ALSO READ| What Are GRAP-I Measures, Currently In Effect In Delhi Over Deteriorating Air Quality

Factors behind pollution in Delhi

While transportation remains the biggest contributor in the exacerbating air conditions in Delhi, farm fires due to stubble burning remains another major factor to take into account. Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana after harvesting the paddy crop in October and November is often blamed for Delhi's rise in air pollution.

According to the Centre's Decision Support System for Air Quality Management, vehicular emissions will remain the top contributor to Delhi’s pollution over the next two days, with an estimated share of approximately 10 per cent. On Tuesday, it was 15.5 per cent.

ALSO READ | Environment Protection Law 'Toothless': SC Raps Centre Over Not Implementing CAQM Act | Delhi Pollution

Particulate Matter (PM): The primary pollutant

Particulates or atmospheric particulate matters (PM) are often defined as microscopic air pollutants made up of solid or liquid matter. From dust, dirt and smoke to soot and liquid droplets- all of them can be categorised under the tag of atmospheric particulate matter.

Presence of these microscopic particles in the atmosphere in exceeding levels often becomes the causative agent behind a number of serious threats to the human body including respiratory problems as they penetrate deep into the lungs, potentially leading to issues such as asthma, bronchitis and other respiratory diseases.

The term fine particles, or particulate matter 2.5 (PM 2.5) refers to the group of particulate matters present in the air that are two and a half microns or less in width while PM10 refers to a particulate matter that is 10 micrometre or less in diameter. The sources of PM10 include dust, pollen, mold, vehicle exhaust and industrial emissions.

ALSO READ | Diwali And Pulmonary Diseases: Celebrations Coming At The Cost Of Health

Temperatures unusually high in November

Alongside the adversities caused by high AQI, the capital is also experiencing unusually-high temperatures this November as the specific weather conditions that bring winter are not aligning yet.

As of now, the daily maximum temperature continues to hover above 30 degrees Celsius, while nighttime temperatures range between 16 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius while in general, the mercury typically is known to remain between 10 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees Celsius during this time of the year.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 5 Day 1 LIVE Scores: Shami In Playing XI As Bengal Struggle Vs MP; Mumbai Opt To Bowl Vs Services
  2. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Commentators Ricky Ponting And Justin Langer Could Skip Perth Test - Report
  3. India In Australia 2024-25: Ricky Ponting Snaps Back At Gautam Gambhir, Calls Him 'Prickly'
  4. Uganda Vs Italy Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B: When, Where To Watch
  5. Delhi Capitals Bring In This Indian World Cup-Winning Pacer As Bowling Coach For IPL 2025
Football News
  1. UN Hails Qatar’s Labor Law Reforms After FIFA World Cup, But Urges Action On Kafala And Human Rights
  2. Canada Women’s Football Coach Bev Priestman Fired After Paris Olympics Drone Scandal Fallout
  3. UWCL: Man City, Arsenal Record Victories In Europe
  4. Neymar Jr To Santos? Pele's Former Club Eyes Brazilian Star After Top Tier Return
  5. Women's Champions League 2024-25 Wrap: Man City, Bayern Maintain Perfect Start With Comfortable Victories
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Happy To Come Through 'Very Tough Match' Against Fritz
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Stays Perfect With Assured Victory Over Taylor Fritz
  3. ATP Finals: Daniil Medvedev 'Blocks Out The Noise' To Down Alex De Minaur
  4. Naomi Osaka Has Set Sights On Grand Slam Title – Patrick Mouratoglou
  5. ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev And Jannik Sinner Secure Wins
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 IND-W v THA-W Match
  2. India 3-2 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Deepika's Penalty Stroke Proves Decisive As IND-W Win Narrowly
  3. IND-W 3-2 KOR-W, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Deepika Helps India Edge Past South Korea
  4. China Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: CHN Crush MAS 5-0 In Clinical Victory
  5. Thailand Vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: JPN Break Thai Defense To Secure 1-1 Draw

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 LIVE: 13.04 Percent Voter Turnout In First 2 Hours; 'Vote For INDIA', Says Rahul Gandhi
  2. Delhi Pollution: Average AQI 'Very Poor AQI' For 15th Day; Unusually High Temp In November | Top Points
  3. Mourning In Kashmir As Mother Of Three Children Hit By Grenade Blast Succumbs
  4. The Long History Of Muslim-Adivasi Camaraderie In Jharkhand
  5. Sarna Code And The Race To Define Tribal Religious Identity In Jharkhand
Entertainment News
  1. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  2. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  3. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  4. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  5. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
US News
  1. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  2. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  3. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  4. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  5. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
World News
  1. UK: Archbishop Of Canterbury Resigns After Church Of England Child Abuse Review
  2. 'Climate Crisis Is Cost Of Living Crisis': UN Climate Change Chief At COP29
  3. West Asia Conflict: Hezbollah Fires Rockets Towards Israel As Tensions Soar
  4. COP29 In Azerbaijan: Climate Funding, Fossil Fuels And More On Agenda| All You Need To Know
  5. Heavy Layer Of Smog Covers Pakistan As Air Quality Remains Poor 
Latest Stories
  1. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: First Phase Of Voting Begins Today | Key Seats, Candidates
  2. India In Australia 2024-25: Ricky Ponting Snaps Back At Gautam Gambhir, Calls Him 'Prickly'
  3. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  4. Japan Masters 2024: PV Sindhu Breezes Past Busanan Ongbamrungphan In Opening Round
  5. Mourning In Kashmir As Mother Of Three Children Hit By Grenade Blast Succumbs
  6. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 LIVE: 13.04 Percent Voter Turnout In First 2 Hours; 'Vote For INDIA', Says Rahul Gandhi
  7. Delhi Pollution: Average AQI 'Very Poor AQI' For 15th Day; Unusually High Temp In November | Top Points
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 13, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign