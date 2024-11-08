National

Govt Tests Drone-Based Mist Spraying, AQI 'Very Poor'; Centre Doubles Stubble Burning Fine | Delhi Pollution

According to Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, the drones used in the testing are capable of carrying up to 15 liters of water and releasing a fine mist to control airborne pollutants, especially in congested and inaccessible areas. The testing took place on a day when Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category with the AQI reaching 380.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Anti-smog gun used in Delhi to combat the rising levels of air pollution
Anti-smog gun used in Delhi to combat the rising levels of air pollution Photo: PTI
info_icon

Amid rising concerns over the exacerbating Air Quality Indiex (AQI) in the national capital region, the Delhi government on Friday, in a measure to combat the adverse effects of air pollution, tested the 'drone-based mist spraying' at Anand Vihar, one of the city's pollution hotspots.

The testing took place on a day when Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category with the AQI reaching 380, while more than 10 monitoring stations reported air quality levels in the 'severe' zone.

Supreme Court Raps Centre, Punjab and Haryana Over Delhi Air Pollution - | File Photo
'Nothing Is Happening': Supreme Court Raps Centre, Punjab and Haryana Over Delhi Air Pollution

BY Outlook Web Desk

Drone-cased mist spraying: How will it work

According to Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, the drones used in the testing are capable of carrying up to 15 litres of water and release a fine mist to control airborne pollutants, especially in congested and inaccessible areas.

Rai further added that a comprehensive report on the effectiveness of the mist-spraying drones will be submitted to the environment department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to assess further steps.

An anti-smog gun being used to curb air pollution, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. - PTI
What Are GRAP-I Measures, Currently In Effect In Delhi Over Deteriorating Air Quality

BY Outlook Web Desk

It has been told that the pilot is part of the broader Winter Action Plan introduced on September 25, which focuses on 21 key actions to manage winter pollution.

"Drone technology offers a valuable approach to target and control pollution sources, especially in dense urban spaces and industrial areas where traditional spraying isn't feasible. If successful, this pilot will pave the way for broader deployment of drones to combat pollution throughout the capital", Rai said.

Lahore and Delhi top the list of the World's most polluted cities. - File
Lahore Tops World’s Most Polluted Cities List, Delhi Follows With ‘Severe’ AQI | Check List

BY Outlook Web Desk

Centre doubles fine for stubble burning

Amid the deteriorating air quality and increasing cases of Cardio Pulmonary Obstructive Disease (COPD), the Central government announced an increase in the fine for stubble burning. As per the latest announcement, the fine for stubble burning across Delhi NCR has now been doubled.

This decision of the government comes after the Supreme Court held Centre accountable for not taking action to prevent stubble burning and to control the levels of pollution across the national capital region.

As per the new rules, a farmer having an area of land of less than two acres shall pay an environmental compensation of Rs 5000. Earlier, this penalty stood at Rs 2,500.

Those having an area of land of two acres or more but less than five acres shall pay an environmental compensation of Rs 10,000 while a farmer having an area of land of more than five acres shall pay an environmental compensation of Rs 30,000

Other measures to combat Delhi pollution

Considering the elevated levels of pollution in 13 hotspots across Delhi, Gopal Rai said there are specific action plans for Delhi's 13 hotspots where 13 coordination teams will address localised sources of pollution.

Eighty mobile anti-smog guns and 68 static anti-smog guns have been deployed across these hotspots to control dust on the roads and in the open areas, the minister said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been instructed to intensify inspections in these areas, while officials from 13 departments are monitoring the construction sites across the city to check compliance with the anti-pollution guidelines, Rai said.

He also pointed out that 200 mobile anti-smog guns are operating across all the 70 Assembly constituencies in the national capital, while 146 anti-smog guns have been installed atop high-rise apartments to counteract dust in the air.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Proteas Struggling At 49/3 In 6 Overs As IND Bowlers Dominate
  2. India Vs South Africa: Sanju Samson Becomes First Indian To Score Back-to-back T20I Centuries
  3. Champions Trophy: PCB Claims No Official Information From BCCI Yet On Traveling To Pakistan
  4. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I Toss Update: South Africa Elect To Field First Against India At Kingsmead - Check Playing XIs
  5. India A Vs Australia A Day 2 Report: Rahul, Easwaran Fail As IND-A Top Order Misfires Again
Football News
  1. Jose Mourinho Banned For One Match, Slapped With Fine After Tirade About Turkish Football
  2. Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Williams On Target As Kanteerava Witnesses Thrilling 2-2 Draw
  3. Nuri Sahin Says Back-to-back Wins Have Lifted Injury-hit Dortmund Spirits
  4. UEFA Nations League: De Jong Returns To Netherlands Squad, Depay And Ake Out
  5. Indian Super League 2024-25: Bengaluru FC, NorthEast United Share The Spoils At Sree Kanteerava
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, WTA Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 2nd Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  2. Qinwen Zheng Vs Barbora Krejcikova, WTA Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 1st Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  3. WTA Finals 2024: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Coco Gauff To Enter Semi-Finals
  4. WTA Finals 2024: Iga Swiatek Shocked By Early Exit, Despite Dominating Daria Kasatkina In Riyadh
  5. Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Draw, Schedule, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. Indian Men's Hockey Team Honoured At FIH Congress For Paris Olympics Bronze
  2. Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Guide: Schedule, Format, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Govt Tests Drone-Based Mist Spraying, AQI 'Very Poor'; Centre Doubles Stubble Burning Fine | Delhi Pollution
  2. Jharkhand Elections: Assam CM Alleges Bangladeshi Infiltration in Region
  3. 'No Greater Feeling..', 'Forgive If I Hurt Anyone': D Y Chandrachud's Tenure As CJI Ends On An Emotional Note
  4. Day In Pics: November 08, 2024
  5. Himachal Pradesh: Samosas For CM Sukhu Leads To CID Inquiry; BJP Calls Congress 'Laughing Stock' | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  2. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  3. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  4. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  5. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
World News
  1. Indonesia: Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki Continues To Unleash Towering Column Of Hot Clouds
  2. Chile: 6.2 Magnitude Quake Strikes Off Southern Coast; No Damage Reported
  3. Europa League: Israeli Football Fans Clash With Protesters In Amsterdam
  4. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  5. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
Latest Stories
  1. D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024: Check Head-To-Head Record
  2. Man United Vs PAOK: Diallo Shines As Red Devils Win At Old Trafford - In Pics
  3. Contradiction, Your Honour: The Legacy Of Justice Chandrachud
  4. Amid Jharkhand's Hindutva Vs Adivasi Identity Battle, A New 'Other' Emerges
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 8, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  6. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
  7. Two Village Defence Guards Killed By Militants In J&K's Kishtwar
  8. WI Vs ENG: Alzarri Joseph Suspended For Two Matches Over On-Field Dispute With Captain