Govt Tests Drone-Based Mist Spraying, AQI 'Very Poor'; Centre Doubles Stubble Burning Fine | Delhi Pollution

Amid rising concerns over the exacerbating Air Quality Indiex (AQI) in the national capital region, the Delhi government on Friday, in a measure to combat the adverse effects of air pollution, tested the 'drone-based mist spraying' at Anand Vihar, one of the city's pollution hotspots.
The testing took place on a day when Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category with the AQI reaching 380, while more than 10 monitoring stations reported air quality levels in the 'severe' zone.
Drone-cased mist spraying: How will it work
According to Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, the drones used in the testing are capable of carrying up to 15 litres of water and release a fine mist to control airborne pollutants, especially in congested and inaccessible areas.
Rai further added that a comprehensive report on the effectiveness of the mist-spraying drones will be submitted to the environment department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to assess further steps.
It has been told that the pilot is part of the broader Winter Action Plan introduced on September 25, which focuses on 21 key actions to manage winter pollution.
"Drone technology offers a valuable approach to target and control pollution sources, especially in dense urban spaces and industrial areas where traditional spraying isn't feasible. If successful, this pilot will pave the way for broader deployment of drones to combat pollution throughout the capital", Rai said.
Centre doubles fine for stubble burning
Amid the deteriorating air quality and increasing cases of Cardio Pulmonary Obstructive Disease (COPD), the Central government announced an increase in the fine for stubble burning. As per the latest announcement, the fine for stubble burning across Delhi NCR has now been doubled.
This decision of the government comes after the Supreme Court held Centre accountable for not taking action to prevent stubble burning and to control the levels of pollution across the national capital region.
As per the new rules, a farmer having an area of land of less than two acres shall pay an environmental compensation of Rs 5000. Earlier, this penalty stood at Rs 2,500.
Those having an area of land of two acres or more but less than five acres shall pay an environmental compensation of Rs 10,000 while a farmer having an area of land of more than five acres shall pay an environmental compensation of Rs 30,000
Other measures to combat Delhi pollution
Considering the elevated levels of pollution in 13 hotspots across Delhi, Gopal Rai said there are specific action plans for Delhi's 13 hotspots where 13 coordination teams will address localised sources of pollution.
Eighty mobile anti-smog guns and 68 static anti-smog guns have been deployed across these hotspots to control dust on the roads and in the open areas, the minister said.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been instructed to intensify inspections in these areas, while officials from 13 departments are monitoring the construction sites across the city to check compliance with the anti-pollution guidelines, Rai said.
He also pointed out that 200 mobile anti-smog guns are operating across all the 70 Assembly constituencies in the national capital, while 146 anti-smog guns have been installed atop high-rise apartments to counteract dust in the air.