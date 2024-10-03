National

'Nothing Is Happening': Supreme Court Raps Centre, Punjab and Haryana Over Delhi Air Pollution

While hearing the matter, the top court criticised the three governments and said that "the harsh reality is that everybody knows that except discussion, nothing is happening."

delhi air pollution
Supreme Court Raps Centre, Punjab and Haryana Over Delhi Air Pollution | File Photo
info_icon

The Supreme Court of India addressed Delhi's annual air pollution problem and questioned the central government and the state governments of Punjab and Haryana as to why no action had been taken.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising of Justices AS Oka, A Amanullah and AG Masih. While hearing the matter, the top court criticised the three governments and said that "the harsh reality is that everybody knows that except discussion, nothing is happening."

null - null
What You Need To Know About Delhi’s Winter Action Plan To Battle Air Pollution This Season

BY Syed Ayan Mojib

The apex court went on to criticise the Commission for Air Quality Management and stated that the air quality panel had not made sufficient efforts to prevent stubble burning.

The Supreme Court bench further stated that CAQM has not launched a single prosecution against incidents of stubble burning in the National Capital Region and its adjoining areas.

"If statutory committee does not hold meetings then who else will do the work of enforcement? So many pollution control board members were not present (in the meeting). It is all in the air, total lack of sensitisation,” the Supreme Court observed as per a report by Bar and Bench.

After Thursday's hearing, the court has directed Centre and the CAQM to file affidavits within the next seven days and has posted the next hearing for October 16.

Meanwhile, the Punjab and Haryana governments were slammed for only "exacting nominal compensation from the farmers who were burning the stubble".

"The problem is the machine is available, it is being given free of cost to the farmer who wants to use it. The farmer is not being able to use it because 70 per cent of farmers in Punjab have less than 10 acres of land. (He) will have to employ a driver and use diesel in that machine which they are not willing to do," the court stated.

In response to this, the state government proposed that the farmers should be provided with the cost of running these machines, which was criticised further by the top court.

"So you are trying to tell us that we will do nothing unless we get money from the central government of India? Unless penal action starts at the grassroots level, this issue will not be resolved."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Vs Scotland Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: BAN-W Opt To Bat First; Check Playing XIs
  2. England At Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Schedule, Past Results - All You Need To Know
  3. Sri Lanka At Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Schedule, Past Results - All You Need To Know
  4. Nine West Indies Players, Including Alzarri And Hayley, Awarded Multi-Year Contracts
  5. Scotland At Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Schedule, Past Results - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Champions League: Atletico Thumped By Benfica - In Pics
  2. Champions League: Real Beaten By Lille - In Pics
  3. Superstar Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Free-Kick For Inter Miami - Watch
  4. Champions League: Salah On Target In Routine Win - In Pics
  5. Champions League: Duran Scores As Villa Beat Bayern At Home - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. From Facing Jannik Sinner To Claiming Padel Medal: Aryan Goveas Courting Glory
  2. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  3. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
  4. Shanghai Masters: Sumit Nagal Faces First-Round Exit After Defeat To China's Wu Yibing
  5. Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shanghai Masters 2024 Match
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. After Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Red Flags Food Colour Over Cancer Fear | Is Rhodamine-B Carcinogenic?
  2. 'Caste No Ground': SC Frowns On Discrimination In Jails, Unfair Work Distribution Among Inmates
  3. Telangana Minister's Remark On KTR's Role In Samantha-Naga Divorce Draws Ire | Who Said What
  4. Sadhguru's Isha Foundation Moves SC Over 'Illegal Confinement' Case | What To Know
  5. Mumbai Businessman Jumps To Death From Atal Setu Sea Bridge; 2nd Such Incident In 3 Days
Entertainment News
  1. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
  2. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  3. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  4. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  5. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Flights Resume At Japan's Miyazaki Airport After WWII Bomb Explosion Causes Major Disruptions | Details
  2. Typhoon Krathon Makes Landfall In Taiwan
  3. Annual Solar Eclipse 2024 | In Pics
  4. Mexico: 6 Migrants Shot Dead, 10 Injured Near Guatemalan Border As Mexican Army Opens Fire
  5. Taiwan: At Least 8 Dead In Hospital Fire As Typhoon Krathon Batters Island's South
Latest Stories
  1. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
  2. RG Kar Kolkata: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Fresh Row Over Statue Installation | Top Points
  3. Women's T20 WC: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  4. Amid Medics' Stir For Safety, Doctor In Delhi Shot Dead By Teens At Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  7. Navratri 2024: How Is The Festival Celebrated In Different Indian States?
  8. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points