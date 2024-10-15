What Are GRAP-I Measures, Currently In Effect In Delhi Over Deteriorating Air Quality

The poor air quality days are back in Delhi and so are the measures to tackle the same - the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) which imposes certain curbs and other steps to keep the pollution levels in check.
Air quality in Delhi was in the 'poor' category, with a reading of 207 on Tuesday morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city's AQI dipped to the 'poor' zone after Dussehra.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
The minimum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 17.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, according to the weather department.
What Are Grap 1 Measures
Stage 1 of the GRAP, a set of winter-specific anti-pollution measures, focuses on controlling pollution through dust mitigation at construction sites, proper waste management, and regular road cleaning.
GRAP 1 mandates strict checks on polluting vehicles, better traffic management and emission controls in industries, power plants and brick kilns.
GRAP Stage 1 also bans the open burning of waste, limits the use of diesel generators and prohibits the use of coal or firewood in eateries.
Govt Agencies Are Required To
Ensure regular lifting of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), Construction & Demolition (C&D) waste, and Hazardous wastes from dedicated dump sites and ensure that no wastc is dumped illegally in open land areas.
lntensify use of anti-smog guns, water sprinkling and dust suppression measures in road construction/widening/repair projects and maintenance activities.
Stringently enforce prohibition on open burning of biomass and municipal solid waste. lmpose maximum EC [Environmental Compensation] upon violations.
Strict vigil to ensure that there are no burning incidents in the landfill sites/dumpsites.
Deploy traffic police for smooth traffic flow at all identified corridors with heavy traffic and congestion-prone intersections.
Strict vigilance and enforcement of PUC [Pollution Under Control] norms for vehicles.
No tolerance for visible emissions - Stop visibly polluting vehicles by impounding and/or levying maximum penalty.
Strictly enforce the Supreme Court order on diversion of nondestined truck traffic for Delhi, through Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways.
Strictly enforce NGT/SC's order on overaged diesel/petrol vehicles and as per extant statutes.
Ensure strict penal/legal action against non-compliant and illegal industrial units.
Stringently enforce all pollution control regulations in industries, brick kilns and hot mix plants etc. - strict compliance of the prescribed standards of emissions.
Ensure that only approved fuels are used by the industries in NCR including in brick kilns and hot mix plants and enforce closure in case of violations, if any.
Stringently enforce cmission norms in thermal power plants and strict actions be taken against non-compliance.
Strictly engorce courts/tribunal orders rcgarding ban on firecrackers.
Ensure regular lifting and proper disposal of industrial waste from industrial and non-developmental areas.
DISCOMS to minimise power supply interruptions in NCR.
Ensure that diesel generator sets are not used as regular source of power supply.
Strictly enforce the extant ban on coal/firewood as fuel in tandoors in hotels, restaurants and open eateries.
Ensure hotels, restaurants and open eateries use only electricity/gas-based/clean fuel-based appliances.
Citizens Are Requested To
Keep the engines of their vehicles properly tuned.
Maintain proper tyres pressure in vehicles.
Keep PUC certificates of vehicles up to date.
Not idle your vehicle, also turn off the engine at red lights.
Prefer hybrid vehicles or EVs to control vehicle pollution
Do not litter/dispose waste, garbage in open spaces.
Plant more trees.
Celebrate festivals in an eco-friendly manner - avoid firecrackers.
Do ot drive/ply end of life/10-15 years old diesel/petrol vehicles.
Chief Minister Atishi will review the air pollution situation in Delhi at a high-level meeting of the Delhi government on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
The meeting scheduled at 12 noon will also be attended by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai and top officials of various departments, officials cited in a news agency PTI report.
The Delhi government on Monday also imposed a blanket ban on the sale and use of firecrackers till January 1, 2025, in view of the likely deterioration of air quality in the city during the winter.