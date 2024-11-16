The Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul madness was just settling in when Indian Olympics bronze medallist boxer Vijender Singh made a bold announcement on November 16. (More Sports News)
Following Paul's dominant victory over Tyson, Singh challenged Floyd Mayweather for a boxing match in India via the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
The 2008 Olympic bronze medalist took to social media with a playful tweet: "Let's do a fight with Floyd Mayweather in INDIA."
Singh's tweet comes after a night of mixed reactions from fans at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where Paul defeated Tyson by unanimous decision in a fight that failed to live up to expectations.
Tyson, 58, struggled throughout the eight-round bout, landing just 18 punches out of 97 attempts. Paul, 27, showcased his superior speed and movement, dominating the aging Tyson, who clearly showed signs of his years.
Singh has not retired from boxing, but he has not been seen in action since 2022. He has expressed several times that he trains almost every day and considers boxing his first love. Singh also believes that a boxer never truly retires.
Singh may have been motivated by the spectacle of Mike Tyson's return to the ring.
Renowned for his precise boxing technique and an undefeated streak in his first 12 professional bouts, Singh turned professional in 2015 after a remarkable amateur career.
He also captured the WBO Asia-Pacific Super Middleweight title.
On the other hand, Floyd Mayweather, widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers in history, maintains an immaculate 50-0 record, with notable victories over the likes of Manny Pacquiao and Canelo Álvarez.