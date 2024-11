Sports

India's Goyat Defeats Nunes In Super-Middleweight Bout Ahead Of Tyson Vs Paul Showdown

In the series of undercard bouts leading up to the much-anticipated showdown between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul on Saturday, November 16, India's Neeraj Goyat emerged victorious in his super-middleweight fight against Brazilian YouTuber and comedian Whindersson Nunes. Goyat dominated the six-round, non-title clash, winning by a unanimous decision with a 60-54 scoreline. The first Indian boxer to make the WBC rankings, Goyat secured his 19th career win, landing 171 punches compared to Nunes' 87. From the start, Goyat controlled the action, pinning Nunes in a corner early on and even allowing him a few body shots for fun.