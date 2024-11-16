Sexual Abuse, Rape Used As Weapons Of War In Sudan | War On Women

Widespread sexual violence has become a tragic hallmark of Sudan's ongoing civil war. Reports of sexual slavery markets, unprovoked kidnappings, rape, mutilation, and the murder of female civilians are some of the examples of the inexplicable violence against women in Sudan.

The ongoing battle between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is one of the most underreported conflicts globally. The power struggle between the two has killed tens of thousands and displaced over 11 million people since the outbreak of the war in April 2023. At the heart of the conflict are two generals: Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, leading the SAF, and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, heading the RSF.

