Himachal Pradesh Rain Shuts Schools In Four Districts; 484 Roads Closed

Yellow alert issued as heavy rain disrupts education, transport, power and water supply across Himachal Pradesh.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Heavy rains batter Himachal Pradesh yellow alert schools shut Himachal Pradesh heavy rains
Heavy rains batter Himachal Pradesh Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Education institutes closed in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Una and Solan amid rain alert.

  • 484 roads shut, including NH-154A and NH-305; power and water supply hit.

  • 155 killed, 37 missing since June; losses from rain-related incidents reach Rs 2,348 crore.

Heavy rain has disrupted normal life in Himachal Pradesh, prompting the closure of schools and colleges in four of the state’s 12 districts and blocking key road links, officials said.

PTI reported that educational institutions, except residential ones, were shut in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Una and Solan following a weather alert. According to PTI, the local meteorological office issued a yellow warning for heavy rain in isolated areas of two to seven districts till 30 August. Moderate to heavy rain was reported across several areas from Sunday night.

Reported PTI, 484 roads, including two national highways, remained closed to vehicular traffic on Sunday night. Of these, 245 roads were shut in Mandi and 102 in neighbouring Kullu. The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said National Highway 154A (Chamba–Pathankot) and NH-305 (Aut–Sainj) were among those closed.

Power and water supply were also hit, with 941 transformers and 95 water supply schemes disrupted, PTI added.

Between the onset of the monsoon on 20 June and 24 August, 155 people have died in rain-related incidents and 37 are missing, the SEOC said. According to PTI, the state has recorded 77 flash floods, 40 cloudbursts and 79 major landslides so far, with losses estimated at Rs 2,348 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
