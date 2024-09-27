Addressing a large crowd at the Jan Ashirwad ground in Haryana's Rewari, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday highlighted the historical significance of the state, saying, “This is the historical land of Rao Tularam,” a reference to the celebrated freedom fighter from Rewari. He proclaimed, “This land of Haryana is the land of sacrifice and valour, the land of knowledge, spirituality, and the Gita. This is also the land of power and prosperity.”
He also assured the people that the BJP's initiatives, including the Agnipath scheme, would benefit them greatly. “Not a single Agniveer from Haryana will be deprived of a pensionable job. The central and Haryana governments will ensure this,” Shah promised, emphasising the job security offered by the scheme.
Shah addressed the contentious issue of reservations, launching an attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He claimed, “Rahul Baba goes abroad and says we will end reservations. But as long as even one BJP MP is in Parliament, reservation will not be abolished,” assuring the public that the BJP would maintain reservations for the SC, ST, and OBC communities. “You cannot end reservation while the BJP is in power,” he added.
Farmers’ Welfare and MSP
In his speech, Shah criticised Rahul Gandhi's understanding of farmers' issues, stating, “Rahul Baba doesn’t even know the basics of the Minimum Support Price (MSP).” He pointed out that under the Congress rule, the MSP for paddy was only Rs 1300, while under the BJP government, it had increased to Rs 2300. He confidently declared, “We promise to raise it to Rs 3100 if re-elected.”
Addressing the issue of One Rank One Pension (OROP), Shah asserted that the BJP had fulfilled the long-standing demand of ex-servicemen. “Prime Minister Modi fulfilled his promise of OROP from this very land of Rewari in 2014, and today, we ensure that no Agniveer will be left without a permanent job,” he said, further asserting that development in Haryana was inclusive of all communities. “In the Congress government, only one district would benefit, but now, under the BJP, development is for the whole of Haryana,” he concluded.
Shah's '3rd Gen' Message To Congress
Shah did not shy away from criticising the Congress party, claiming that Haryana had been plagued by “cuts, commissions, and corruption.” He labelled the Congress as a “government of dealers, brokers, and sons-in-law.”
Shah emphasised, “In ten years, we have ended corruption in Haryana.”
Challenging Congress's recent comments about Article 370, Shah said, “Even your third generation cannot bring back Article 370,” and warned against any attempts to reinstate the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. He condemned Congress for advocating the release of stone-pelters in Kashmir, describing it as a betrayal to the memory of India’s martyrs.
“What kind of joke is this? 40,000 people were killed in Jammu and Kashmir. Our army personnel were martyred, and they are being told that they will be released,” he questioned, urging the crowd to reject such policies.
Amit Shah's Promises in Ambala
During a poll rally in Ambala, Haryana, on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah made significant promises regarding the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. He stated that if the BJP is re-elected, the government will double the amount allocated for free medical treatment under the scheme, increasing it from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.
Shah also addressed the financial support provided to farmers, announcing plans to raise the annual assistance from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000. These pledges are part of the BJP's broader campaign strategy to secure support from key demographics ahead of the upcoming elections.
Hooda Confident of Congress Victory in Haryana
Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda predicted a "massive mandate" for Congress in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. In an interview, Hooda expressed confidence that Congress is well-positioned to win, driven by strong public support across the state. He also dismissed claims of internal conflicts within the party, asserting that the decision on the chief ministerial candidate will be made by the Congress high command and would be acceptable to all.
Hooda, while staking his claim for the CM post, noted that his son, Deepender Hooda, is not in the race ahead of him. He further downplayed the challenge posed by smaller parties like AAP and the INLD-BSP combine, stating that the real contest is between the Congress and BJP. Hooda also took aim at the BJP, accusing them of being anti-reservation and propping up "vote-cutters" to damage Congress’s chances. The polls for the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 5, with votes counted on October 8.
Law Against Lynching in Name of Cow Protection
Aftab Ahmed, Congress MLA and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly, has made key promises ahead of the upcoming state elections. He pledged to introduce a law against lynching in the name of cow protection, particularly aimed at addressing violence in his Muslim-majority constituency of Nuh.
Ahmed also called for a judicial inquiry into last year’s communal violence, criticising the administration for failing to prevent the unrest, which led to the loss of lives, property, and public trust. The MLA accused the authorities of ignoring warnings and allowing the violence to escalate, and he vowed to fight for justice and protection of minority rights.
Yogi Adityanath Blames Opposition for J&K’s Turmoil
On a separate note, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing a rally in Ramnagar, Jammu and Kashmir, launched a fierce attack on the Congress, PDP (People’s Democratic Party), and the National Conference.
Adityanath accused these parties of turning the "heaven on earth" into a centre of communal extremism, exploiting the people of Jammu and Kashmir for political gain, and fostering corruption and terrorism. Referring to the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, he credited the Modi government with bringing development to the region, shifting it from a "terrorist state" to a tourism hub. Highlighting projects like highways, the construction of IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, and the country's tallest bridge, Adityanath claimed these initiatives had brought stability and progress to J&K.
He criticised the opposition for giving "tamanchas" (guns) to youth instead of education and opportunities, asserting that the Modi government is focused on providing employment and development, while attempts to restore Article 370 would only revive corruption, terrorism, and communal violence.