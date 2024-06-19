Delhi Water Crisis: Atishi Warns Of Hunger Strike, Asks PM Modi For Solution By June 21

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Wednesday warned of going on an indefinite fast over the water crisis in the city and, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sought a solution by June 21.
Atishi, addressing a press conference in Delhi, Atishi said the city is grappling with a water crisis since Haryana is not releasing the capital's share of water.
The AAP government of Delhi has been blaming Haryana for not releasing enough water to the national capital, a charge denied by the latter.
"I have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the water crisis requesting him to resolve the issue. If the crisis is not solved within two days, I will go on an indefinite strike from June 21," she said.
"Yesterday, Haryana released 513 MGD of water to Delhi as against 613 MGD. One MGD of water is for 28,500 people. This means that water was not released for over 28 lakh people," she added.
The minister said people are not only battling heatwave conditions but also water shortage. Atishi said they have written multiple letters to the Haryana government to resolve the issue.
Delhi BJP leaders and MPs along with party workers on Monday held demonstrations across the national capital over the water shortage and blamed the AAP government for the situation.
Raising slogans against the Delhi government, members of the BJP broke empty 'matkas' (earthen pitchers) during their protest and alleged that people were falling sick as they were forced to drink dirty water from taps.
At a protest in Geeta Colony, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva claimed that Haryana was releasing Delhi's full share of water into the Yamuna river. But "this water gets stolen by the tanker mafia after it enters Delhi because the ministers and MLAs of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are hand in glove with them", he alleged.
The BJP will continue its protest against the AAP government till people get adequate water, he said and alleged that the AAP has been in power in Delhi for the last 10 years but people are still getting contaminated water.
(With PTI inputs)